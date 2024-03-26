Shah Rukh Khan considers Oscars to be an 'inspiration' rather than a 'benchmark', here's what he has to say

MUMBAI: As the highly anticipated Oscars 2024 ceremony approaches, film enthusiasts worldwide eagerly await to witness which actors, directors, and movies will claim the prestigious Academy Awards. Indians are also looking forward to the event while reminiscing about the pride SS Rajamouli’s RRR evoked last year.

However, many wonder why only certain Indian or Hindi films garner recognition from the Academy. Once, Shah Rukh Khan was asked a related question, and his response provided an intriguing perspective.

During an event a few years ago, Shah Rukh Khan was asked if Oscars is the only benchmark in Bollywood. The Dunki actor said that it should be looked at as inspirational and not as a benchmark.

The superstar answered, “When you see a property like Oscars, it’s inspirational if not a benchmark. They have been going on for years; they have created an academy, and everybody looks up to them, not only that, the Golden Globe, and BAFTA, but the Oscars is the most popular and viewed. If we can create a property for Indian cinema, then it’s good. It’s ok to take a cue from there, but not think of it as a benchmark, rather create a benchmark for ourselves.”

Further, Shah Rukh Khan said that whatever experience he has after spending time with Hollywood celebrities, he believes they all are gracious. He talked about these celebrities attending all the awards and how being nominated is a big deal for them. When asked how some Hollywood celebs make fun of the Bollywood style of filmmaking, SRK again gave a smart answer.

The Pathaan actor expressed how everyone tends to judge other people’s work. He believes everyone makes fun of everyone’s work. Khan thinks they must introduce others to Bollywood’s work, to the Hindi cinema and their style of making films to overcome the lack of awareness. Well, Shah Rukh Khan always knows how to give the best answers, even to the trickiest of questions!

On the work front, 2023 was SRK’s year, as all three of his releases (Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki) were successful at the box office. The superstar’s next is Sujoy Ghosh’s next with Suhana Khan. Shah Rukh will reprise his role of a spy in YRF’s Pathaan 2 and later in Tiger V Pathaan, which also stars Salman Khan.

Meanwhile, for the 2024 Academy Awards, the Indian documentary feature film ‘To Kill A Tiger’ has received a nomination in the Best Documentary Feature Film category.

