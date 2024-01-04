Shah Rukh Khan once revealed his desire to play Virat Kohli on-screen, here's how Anushka Sharma reacted

Shah Rukh Khan can play any character with ease. Whether it’s the role of an angel in human form in Kal Ho Naa Ho or a heartbroken alcoholic in Devdas, he knows how to get into the skin of any character.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 04/01/2024 - 01:30
movie_image: 
Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan can play any character with ease. Whether it’s the role of an angel in human form in Kal Ho Naa Ho or a heartbroken alcoholic in Devdas, he knows how to get into the skin of any character. With Chak De! India, the superstar, proved that he can even shine wonderfully in a sports film. But imagine, if we see him play cricket on screen someday?

Also read - Shocking! Shah Rukh Khan nearly got pulled into the crowd by a fan who won't let his hand free at the Dunki event; See here more!

The superstar’s love for cricket is known to all. He is also the co-owner of the IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Shah Rukh Khan respects every cricketer and the same is evident when he congratulates other IPL teams for winning a match. In 2017, the Dunki actor revealed that he would like to play Virat Kohli on screen. Isn’t that amazing?

In an interview with Times Now, Shah Rukh Khan was asked which cricketer he would like to play on screen. The question was posed to him during the promotion of his 2017 film, Jab Harry Met Sejal. SRK answered, “Virat”. Hearing the Jawan actor’s answer, his co-star Anushka Sharma smiled and said, “But you will have to grow a beard”.

To Anushka Sharma’s hilarious reply, SRK responded, “But I had grown a beard. In Harry Met Sejal, I looked just like Virat Kohli. Exactly like him.” Isn’t that a cute answer? Even though a biopic on Virat Kohli isn’t something that will happen anytime soon, but we love how SRK admires the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) cricketer’s work.

Often, Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli have expressed their mutual admiration for each other. Whether it’s at the stadium or on social media, they always have good things to say about each other. Virat’s wife and actress, Anushka Sharma, is also a good friend of Shah Rukh. So it makes sense that Sharma gave such a funny reaction.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover. The superstar’s next is YRF’s Pathaan 2 and Tiger V Pathaan movies. He is also a part of Sujoy Ghosh’s next thriller, which features Suhana Khan in the leading role.

Also read - What! When Shah Rukh opened up about not getting work in an action film initially, “nobody was taking me…”

On the other hand, Anushka Sharma’s last film was Zero in 2018. She made a small appearance in the 2022 Netflix film, Qala. However, the actress has been missing from the movies for quite some time. Sharma’s next is a cricket biopic on Jhulan Goswami called Chakda ‘Xpress. Anushka and Virat, who are already parents to a baby girl named Vamika, were blessed with a baby boy in February 2024. The couple named their boy Akaay.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - koimoi

Shah Rukh Khan Kal Ho Na Ho Devdas Chak De India KKR Kolkata night riders Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 04/01/2024 - 01:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Adaa Khan: Breaking fast with my family is a cherished tradition that brings us closer together during Ramadan
MUMBAI: Actress Adaa Khan says that every Ramadan is special to her as she makes sure to do all the rituals with her...
When Anushka Sharma left cringing as Ranbir Kapoor said he would like to kiss her more!
MUMBAI : Anushka Sharma is already married, however, Ranbir Kapoor previously said that he would love to wed her and...
Sajid Ali on his film Woh Bhi Din The, ‘OTT has offered a second life to people like us’
MUMBAI: Sajid Ali is one of the most recent filmmakers who is raring to make his presence felt. While the film Laila...
Aditya Deshmukh: All actors should watch plays, even if they are not part of theatre
MUMBAI : Actor Aditya Deshmukh says that World Theatre Day is a day that must hold a lot of significance for all actors...
Preity Zinta oozes retro vibe in her latest photoshoot
MUMBAI: Preity Zinta ruled the silver screens in the late 90s and early 2000s. She made her Bollywood debut with Dil Se...
Ananya Panday reveals how she deals with criticism and social media hate; Know more!
MUMBAI: Neha Dhupia, the host of No Filter Neha, wants to highlight celebrities' real and vulnerable sides with her...
Recent Stories
Movie News-15
When Anushka Sharma left cringing as Ranbir Kapoor said he would like to kiss her more!
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Movie News-15
When Anushka Sharma left cringing as Ranbir Kapoor said he would like to kiss her more!
Preity
Preity Zinta oozes retro vibe in her latest photoshoot
Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday reveals how she deals with criticism and social media hate; Know more!
Tulsi Kumar
Tulsi Kumar emerges as India's wealthiest female singer; Surpassing Sunidhi, Shreya Ghoshal, and many other
Akshay Oberoi
Fighter actor Akshay Oberoi opens up on working with idol Hrithik Roshan; Believes there's something beyond
Anil Kapoor
Boney Kapoor opens up on Anil Kapoor being 'Angry not talking' over No Entry 2 casting decision