Shah Rukh Khan once revealed his desire to play Virat Kohli on-screen, here's how Anushka Sharma reacted

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan can play any character with ease. Whether it’s the role of an angel in human form in Kal Ho Naa Ho or a heartbroken alcoholic in Devdas, he knows how to get into the skin of any character. With Chak De! India, the superstar, proved that he can even shine wonderfully in a sports film. But imagine, if we see him play cricket on screen someday?

The superstar’s love for cricket is known to all. He is also the co-owner of the IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Shah Rukh Khan respects every cricketer and the same is evident when he congratulates other IPL teams for winning a match. In 2017, the Dunki actor revealed that he would like to play Virat Kohli on screen. Isn’t that amazing?

In an interview with Times Now, Shah Rukh Khan was asked which cricketer he would like to play on screen. The question was posed to him during the promotion of his 2017 film, Jab Harry Met Sejal. SRK answered, “Virat”. Hearing the Jawan actor’s answer, his co-star Anushka Sharma smiled and said, “But you will have to grow a beard”.

To Anushka Sharma’s hilarious reply, SRK responded, “But I had grown a beard. In Harry Met Sejal, I looked just like Virat Kohli. Exactly like him.” Isn’t that a cute answer? Even though a biopic on Virat Kohli isn’t something that will happen anytime soon, but we love how SRK admires the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) cricketer’s work.

I love @imVkohli he is like my own and I pray always for his well being….bhai damaad jaisa hai humaara!!! https://t.co/SYB4sRPIqo — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 27, 2023

Often, Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli have expressed their mutual admiration for each other. Whether it’s at the stadium or on social media, they always have good things to say about each other. Virat’s wife and actress, Anushka Sharma, is also a good friend of Shah Rukh. So it makes sense that Sharma gave such a funny reaction.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover. The superstar’s next is YRF’s Pathaan 2 and Tiger V Pathaan movies. He is also a part of Sujoy Ghosh’s next thriller, which features Suhana Khan in the leading role.

On the other hand, Anushka Sharma’s last film was Zero in 2018. She made a small appearance in the 2022 Netflix film, Qala. However, the actress has been missing from the movies for quite some time. Sharma’s next is a cricket biopic on Jhulan Goswami called Chakda ‘Xpress. Anushka and Virat, who are already parents to a baby girl named Vamika, were blessed with a baby boy in February 2024. The couple named their boy Akaay.

