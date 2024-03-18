Shah Rukh Khan reveals WHY he can’t act in front of his wife

The actor started the year with a bang with the super success of his movie Pathaan. SRK has a massive fan following and they always get excited when the superstar shares a post or video.
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest superstars of the Hindi film industry, and whatever he does makes it to the headlines. The actor started the year with a bang with the super success of his movie Pathaan. SRK has a massive fan following and they always get excited when the superstar shares a post or video.

Producer Vivek Vaswani spoke about SRK and his wife Gauri, “They never engage in conflicts. When she raises her voice, he attentively listens. He is utterly infatuated with her.” During a previous interview SRK said she can’t act in Gauri’s presence. He explained why, “I’ll be acting in front of someone who knows me really well.”

On the work front, he will next be seen in Jawan and Dunki.

