Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and others actors who are expected to bounce back after flop movies

In the year 2022, we have seen some actors coming out with back to back flops. Can we expect these actors to come back with a bang in the year 2023 as they have some great releases lined up.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 01/05/2023 - 04:30
movie_image: 
MUMBAI :2022 was a very difficult and rough year for the Bollywood industry. We have seen many big movies getting flopped at the box office and attracted very few people to the cinema halls. On the other hand, there were many South movies that won the hearts of the fans at a national level.

Actors like Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Prabhas have given big flops in the year 2022, but they have a great line up in the year 2023. So can we expect these actors to bounce back with their movies this year in 2023?

Having said that, let us take a look at the list of actors who can probably bounce back in the year 2023 with their movies.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is indeed one of the most bankable actors we have in the Bollywood industry. His last movie Antim got some mixed reviews from fans. They appreciated Ayush Sharma's performance, but they were saying that Salman Khan was hardly there in the movie. Well we won't be wrong in saying that after all this, Salman Khan is all set to make a comeback with his movie Tiger 3 in the year 2023.

Shah Rukh Khan

No doubt, the fans are really looking forward to Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback after a long gap of 4 years. The actor was last seen in the movie Zero released in the year 2018, and now with the movie Pathaan, the actor is all set to make his comeback.

ALSO READ : Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan’s answers during #AskSRK surprises fans; they say, “Shayad SRK ka Gauri se jhagda hua hai aaj” 

Ayushmann Khurrana

Actor Ayushman Khurana has been delivering back-to-back flops like Anek, Doctor G, and An Action Hero. He was known as the ‘Content King’ at one time. Well we are looking forward to him giving us some great content this year with his movie ‘Dream Girl 2’. So we can probably expect that the actor will bounce back with the movie.

Prabhas

Prabhas is one of the most loved actors when it comes to a pan-India level. But his movies have not been getting much appreciation in the north belt. The movies of the actor are not doing well in many parts of the country. His movies like Sahoo, and Radhe Shyam were not really appreciated by the fans as much as the movie Baahubali. The actor is expected to bounce back in the year 2023 with his upcoming movie Adipurush.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar is definitely one of the most bankable actors in the Bollywood industry, but unfortunately, his last 4 movies were a disaster. His movies like Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, Raksha Bandhan, and Ram Setu were not at all appreciated by the audience at the cinema halls. Looking at his upcoming movies, we can say that the actor will surely bounce back. He has movies coming up like Selfie, which stars Emran Hashmi in the leading role, and Bade Miyan Chote Miya, which stars Tiger Shroff along with him.

Well, these are some of the top actors who have delivered flop movies in recent times. The upcoming movies of these actors seem to be promising that they can bounce back in the year 2023.

What are your views on this list? Whose movie are you excited for? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

ALSO READ : Shah Rukh Khan uses the wrong spelling of Pathaan in his tweet; fans ask, “Sirji Trailer baad me lana pehle ye confirm karo ki ye Pathaan hai ya Pathan” 

Pathaan Bollywood Movies 2023
