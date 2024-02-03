With Shaitaan being another remake, is Ajay Devgn going the Akshay Kumar way?

MUMBAI : An actor like Ajay Devgn doesn't need an introduction because he has contributed greatly to the Hindi film industry and has been well-liked by viewers since the release of his debut film, "Phool Aur Kaante." The actor has received numerous accolades and starred in over 100 films.

In addition to his career as an actor, Ajay Devgn runs a production company called Ajay Devgn FFilms. He has also directed films such as Runway 34, Bholaa, and U Me Aur Hum.

Talking about Ajay Devgn as a producer, there’s an upcoming movie which is produced by him. The movie is titled ‘Shaitaan’ and it is a Hindi remake of a Gujarati movie named ‘Vash’ starring Janki Bodiwala. Interestingly, even in Shaitaan, Janki Bodiwala is playing the same character. Earlier the audience got to watch the trailer of the movie and they gave a mixed review about it.

Along with Shaitaan, the actor is preparing Singham Again and Maidaan. Recently, there were reports that the actor is currently shooting for Singham Again and Raid 2. While the shooting is said to be wrapped up by the end of 2024, the actor is also ready for two more sequels – De De Pyaar De 2 and Drishyam 3.

While there is not so much hype about Drishyam 3 as of now, there are reports that the actor will be starting the shoot for De De Pyaar de 2 by June 2024.

Ajay Devgn became a part of some very interesting projects like Raid, Dhamaal, Singham, Drishyam and many more. However, things have not been so great for the actor when it comes to doing sequels and remakes.

Ajay Devgn has been part of remakes like Son of Sardaar, Himmatwala, Singham, Singham Returns, Drishyam, Drishyam 2, and Bholaa. His upcoming project is Shaitaan which is again a remake. Other than remakes, he has also been a part of franchises like Singham, Golmaal, and Drishyam.

The actor had once announced that Bholaa is going to be a part of the universe, however, the movie did not receive over-all positive reviews. Other than this, he is also preparing for Raid 2, Singham Again, De De Pyaar De, Dhamaal 4 and Son Of Sardaar 2.

The point of observation here is that Ajay Devgn has been relying heavily on remakes and sequences and this strategy reminds us of none other than Akshay Kumar as the latter also seems to be following the same strategy.

In case of Akshay Kumar, we can see a lot of remakes not being well-received by the public and even in case of Ajay Devgn, Singham, Dhamaal and Drishyam are the only franchises appreciated but there are also some remakes that didn't live up to expectations.

Now with this observation, should the audience take it that Ajay Devgn is going the Akshay Kumar way?

Tell us what you think about this, in the comment section below and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.




