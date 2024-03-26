Shaitaan Box Office day 18! Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan starrer still remains the first choice in its 3rd week

MUMBAI: Movie Shaitaan is one of the talk subjects of conversation in the town ever since it has released. The movie that has Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, Janki Bodiwala, Jyotika in the lead has been getting a lot of love from the fans all over for its great execution and some great performances coming from every actor present in the movie. The movie directed by Vikas Bahl has been getting good reviews from the fans and has been collecting good numbers.

It has been 3 weeks since the movie has hit the big screens and the movie is unstoppable and we see the movie is getting a lot of love till today. Even today, the movie is the first choice of moviegoers. Talking about the collections of the movie, it has collected 3.15 crores on day 14 which was yesterday and which also was the Holi festival holiday. Indeed, this is a decent collection coming from the movie on its 18th day and on its 3rd week.

The total collection made by the movie 128.7 crores net in India ever since it was released, well the movie is getting a lot of love from the fans till today and we look forward to seeing the total lifetime collection of the movie Shaitaan.

