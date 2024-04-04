Shaitaan box office day 27: Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan starrer is set to great 4th week

Movie Shaitaan is at the 4th week and this Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan starrer is in no mood to slow down, here are the collection made by the movie
Shaitaan

MUMBAI: Movie Shaitaan has been winning the hearts of millions over the time the movie has hit the big screens, the movie that has great names like Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan,Janki Bodiwala, Jyotika is directed by Vikas Bahl. Shaitaan is the official remake of popular Gujarati movie Vash and inspite of been remake the movie has collected some great numbers and getting strong positive response from the fans and audience.

Having said that let us see the collection made by movie Shaitaan. It has been 27 days since the movie has hit the big screen and the movie has collected around 5 lakhs on yesterday which was the 27th day and was a busy Wednesday. The total collection made by the movie is around 140.35 crore net in India. Indeed the movie is getting lot of love from the fans all over and the collection shows the love of the fans for the great content and great actors.

The movie has collected and touched the mark of 200 crore at the global market, what are your views on this collection and how did you like the movie Shaitaan do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

