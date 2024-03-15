Shaitaan box office day 7: Ajay Devgn starrer week 1 report is solid

MUMBAI: No doubt one of the topic of conversation in the town is the movie Shaitaan, the movie that has amazing star cast like Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Janki Bodiwala, Jyotika is directed by Vikas Bahl. Ever since the trailer was out the movie was in the conversation among the fans and it was one of the much anticipated movies of the year in spite of being a remake of a popular Gujarati movie. The movie is surprising the fans and audience with the collection of the movie

Talking about the day 7 collection which was yesterday the movie has collected 5. 75 crorr net in India, this is indeed one of the decent numbers coming from the side of the movie on a working Thursday which was yesterday and the total collection made by the movie is around 79.75 crore net in India. No doubt by every passing Day the movie is grabbing more and more attention and it is surprising the fans and audience in terms of collection and numbers.

Talking about the world collection the movie has crossed the 100 crore mark on yesterday and the movie has collected 108 crore till today at the global level. No doubt Shaitaan a heading towards the blockbuster tag and we look forward to see what can be the lifetime collection of the movie.

