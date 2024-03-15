Shaitaan box office day 7: Ajay Devgn starrer week 1 report is solid

It has been a week since the movie Shaitaan has a hit the big screen and today let us have a look at the total collection made by the movie
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 03/15/2024 - 11:39
movie_image: 
Shaitaan

MUMBAI: No doubt one of the topic of conversation in the town is the movie Shaitaan, the movie that has amazing star cast like Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Janki Bodiwala, Jyotika is directed by Vikas Bahl. Ever since the trailer was out the movie was in the conversation among the fans and it was one of the much anticipated movies of the year in spite of being a remake of a popular Gujarati movie. The movie is surprising the fans and audience with the collection of the movie

Talking about the day 7 collection which was yesterday the movie has collected 5. 75 crorr net in India, this is indeed one of the decent numbers coming from the side of the movie on a working Thursday which was yesterday and the total collection made by the movie is around 79.75 crore net in India. No doubt by every passing Day the movie is grabbing more and more attention and it is surprising the fans and audience in terms of collection and numbers.

Also read Shaitaan Review: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan serve up the spooks in bits and pieces

Talking about the world collection the movie has crossed the 100 crore mark on yesterday and the movie has collected 108 crore till today at the global level. No doubt Shaitaan a heading towards the blockbuster tag and we look forward to see what can be the lifetime collection of the movie.

What are your views on the collection of the movie Shaitaan and how did you like the move, do share your thoughts in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read Shaitaan: Jyotika reveals the ‘Important Reason’ why she chose to play a mother’s role in the Ajay Devgn starrer

