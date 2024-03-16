Shaitaan box office day 8: Ajay Devgn starrer holds it's grip on 2nd Friday

MUMBAI : Movie Shaitaan is indeed one of the most love movies in the recent times the movie that has Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Janki Bodiwala, Jyotika in the leading role is getting lot of love because of its supernatural thriller genre and for the performances coming from every actor present in the movie. No doubt the movie is getting a big Thumbs up from the fans all over and this we can see from the collection.

Now it has been 8 days since the movie has released and have a look at the collection made by the movie. Shaitaan has collected around 5.05 crore on day 8, indeed the movie has got a solid grip on 2nd Friday and it is calling for more and more audience by every passing day. Indeed this shows the love of the audience for good cinema and good content driven movies.

The total collection made by movie is around 84 crores and the movie is all set to enter the 100 crore club net in India. Well we are very excited to see the lifetime collection of the movie Shaitaan.

