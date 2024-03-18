Shanaya Kapoor's click with Rihanna is definitely unmissable, take a look

MUMBAI: It seems debutant actress Shanaya Kapoor is still basking and missing the glow of Rihanna's performance and presence at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared an unseen photo with Rihanna, accompanied by a heartfelt caption.

Shanaya Kapoor shared a photo on Instagram, posing with pop sensation Rihanna at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration in Gujarat. Shanaya's caption read, "Take me back to Rihanna like A$ap." The actress looked stunning in a black dress, while Rihanna rocked a fabulous pink ensemble. Fans flooded the comments section, praising Shanaya for her cool caption.

The pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar have been grabbing headlines as one of the most extravagant events of recent times. Not only did it attract Bollywood stars but also renowned international personalities like Mark Zuckerberg and Ivanka Trump. Lasting for three days, the celebrations were truly grand.

In an interview with Vogue US, Radhika shared the reason behind choosing Jamnagar for their festivities. She explained that it holds sentimental value as it's where Anant has strong ties and spends a lot of time reflecting on their roots and family heritage. Radhika expressed gratitude for the privilege and hoped their wedding would bring attention to Vantara, the world's largest animal rehabilitation center, which is close to their hearts.

Shanaya Kapoor is gearing up for her debut in the movie Vrushabha, starring Mohanlal and directed by Nanda Kishore. The film is a joint venture between Connekkt Media, Balaji Telefilms, and AVS Studios, with Abhishek Vyas, Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta, and Shyam Sunder producing for AVS, Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor for Balaji Telefilms, and Varun Mathur for Connekkt Media.

Meanwhile, she will make her big Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Bedhadak, playing the character Nimrit. The movie features Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada in prominent roles. She excitedly shared the news and her initial glimpse of the film on her Instagram in March 2022.

