Shark Tank judge Anupam Mittal's Shaadi Dot Com to witness huge drop in revenue, here's why

MUMBAI : In a surprising move, Google has delisted major matrimony and alliance apps from the Play Store, citing “noncompliance with billing policies.” A major setback has also been faced by Shark Tank India’s panelist Anupam Mittal, whose app Shaadi dot com has also been dropped from the Play Store.

The move has not been welcomed by many, and Anupam called it a dark day for Indian Internet. The Shaadi dot com CEO posted on Twitter, “Today is a dark day for India’s Internet. Google has delisted major apps from its app store even though legal hearings are underway at the Competition Commission of India and the Supreme Court of India.”

Anupam Mittal also called out this evil move with the hashtag Evil Google and wrote, “Their false narratives & audacity show they have little regard for India. Make no mistake – this is the new Digital East India Co, and this Lagaan must be stopped.”

This move is definitely going to impact the users as well as the owners. Anupam Mittal‘s Shaadi Dot Com, according to Business Rules, has a verified user base of 35 million and a market share of 25 – 30%. The revenue of the company is around 2,395 crore. However, will the move impact the revenue of Anupam’s company? It is not likely much since the Government has already actively taken action on the issue.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has called a meeting with the tech giant and has been quoted by PTI, “Government takes a strong view of Google delisting some apps from Play Store. We will not allow delisting of apps.”

Google’s revenge move came after a group of businessmen started calling out the tech giant for charging impossibly high fees for the revenues generated by their apps. Anupam Mittal called Google’s policies evil and compared them to the British Raj. He even questioned Google Play’s billing system. The Shark Tank panelist even called it Lagaan and came together with a lot of other entrepreneurs in India.

Last year, in a conversation with CNBC, he commented, “Many startups pay anywhere between 20-50% as Google Tax to get distribution & protect their own brand from bidders. It’s the Digital East India Company.” He even called it an arms dealer mindset. He also raised concerns about the fate of small startups in the country in such a condition.

Now that Google has delisted Shaadi Dot Com, it would be interesting to see if Anupam Mittal wins this battle with the Government’s support against the tech giant.

