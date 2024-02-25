Shatrughan Sinha: What! Wife Misunderstood his joy over Sonakshi's birth

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha is known for his candid nature, often sharing interesting anecdotes from his life. Recently, he revealed a humorous incident involving his daughter Sonakshi Sinha's birth. During a session at Sahitya AajTak 2024, he reminisced about the time when Sonakshi was born and how his wife, Poonam Sinha, misunderstood his reaction.

At the time of Sonakshi's birth, Shatrughan was filming a Bengali movie in West Bengal's Asansol. He was in character, sporting a beard for his role as a 'chandal' in Goutam Ghose’s Antarjali Jatra. When he received the news of his daughter's birth, he rushed to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai without shaving off his beard, still in his movie-character look.

Also Read: Shocking! Shatrughan Sinha opens up about 'cold war' with Rekha and wife Poonam Sinha's mediation; Says ‘we didn’t speak to each other for more than 20 years’

After completing a crucial scene for the film, Shatrughan was informed by Goutam that he had become a father to a baby girl. Overjoyed, he immediately traveled to Mumbai to meet his newborn daughter. However, upon his arrival, his wife Poonam misinterpreted his appearance, thinking that he was upset about having a girl child. Shatrughan clarified, "Pura filmy scene ho gaya tha!" He explained that he was actually ecstatic about having a daughter, especially after having twin sons, Luv and Kush. He had prayed for a daughter and was overjoyed with Sonakshi's arrival.

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha has several exciting projects lined up. She will be seen in the horror-comedy film Kakuda and Nikita Roy's The Book Of Darkness, alongside Arjun Rampal, Paresh Rawal, and Suhail Nayyar. She is also part of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, where she shares the screen with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

Also Read: Shatrughan Sinha reveals how he got the facial scar

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: Pinkvilla



