“She knows no acting but only good for modelling” Netizens trolls Disha Patani for her latest video

MUMBAI:Actress Disha Patani is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses in Bollywood industry, she is the major head turner from B Town who is known not only for acting projects but also for her fashion, fitness and sizzling dance numbers.

Over the time she has been grabbing the attention of the fans for different reasons and the fans always look forward to the upcoming pictures and posts of the actress. Having said that, this video of the actress Disha Patani is grabbing the attention of the fans and getting viral all over the internet as she was spotted for a brand promotion.

No doubt Disha Patani is looking supremely hot in her outfit as she was promoting a brand, the fans not keeping calm but showering all the love towards the actress and praising for her fitness and her hot looks, but there are few people who are trolling the actress for different reasons.

ALSO READ –Have you seen these BTS images from the sets of Hera Pheri 3 when it starred Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham?



Check of the comments below

As we can see these comments many people are saying that now that the actress does not have any acting projects, she is doing advertisement and brand promotion, she is good only for modelling and not for acting, whereas many people are commenting that what she has done to her face, she was very cute initially but now her face is not at all appealing.



What are your views on these comments coming from netizens for actress Disha Patani on this viral video and how did you like her fashion and fitness, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ –Chintan Sarda on Shah Rukh Khan starrer Don 3, “Even if I knew...” – Exclusive