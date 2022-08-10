“She is looking miserable” netizens trolls Mrunal Thakur for her latest public appearance

Actress Mrunal Thakur is getting some negative and unhealthy comments with regards to her dressing sense, check out the comments below
MUMBAI :Actress Mrunal Thakur has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting contribution, we have seen some beautiful characters coming from the side of the actress and getting all the love from the fans, she is indeed one such name coming from the industry who is known for her cuteness.

No doubts the fans look forward to the upcoming pictures and posts of the actress and this latest video of the actress is getting viral as she seen at the airport, no doubt she is looking supremely beautiful in her unique style of dressing, the fans are not keeping calm but are praising her the actress for her style, but there are few people who are trolling the actress in terms of her looks and dressing sense.

As we can see these comments there are many people who are not appreciating the dressing and the style of the actress and are saying why she has tied a Gajra on her head and says that ‘Jeans ke Saath Gajra kaun pahnata hai’ but many people saying she is lookout miserable.

What are your views on the actress Mrunal Thakur and these comments from netizens, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

