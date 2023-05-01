“Is she working in the bank; she was spotted there” - netizens troll Janhvi Kapoor

Actress Janhvi Kapoor is getting trolled for her latest public appearance. Netizens are saying that ‘it’s like she is an employee of that bank; always being spotted there’.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 01/05/2023 - 12:09
movie_image: 
“Is she working in the bank, she is spotted there” netizens trolls Janhvi Kapoor

MUMBAI :Actress Janhvi Kapoor is undoubtedly one of the most loved and followed actresses in the Bollywood industry. She has created a strong mark at the box office of India with her movies, but also with her fashion and fitness, and has made a place in the hearts and minds of the fans.

 

 

No doubt it is always a treat to watch the actress Janhvi Kapoor in her posts and this latest video of the actress is grabbing the attention of the fans as she was spotted post her workout session. No doubt the fans are not at all keeping calm and are praising the actress as she looks super fit and looking supremely hot, but there are few people who are trolling the actress for different reasons.
 

As we can see, behind her is the branch of a bank. Many people are saying that she is always spotted outside this branch; is she working in the bank? Whereas many people are questioning the outfit of the actress and saying that ‘there are sections inside the gym; why can't you change and come?’ This is not an appropriate dress for a public place at all.

What are your views on these comments coming from the netizens for actress Janhvi Kapoor? Do let us know in the comment section below.

