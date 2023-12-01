Shehzada trailer! This Kartik Aaryan starter is a complete mass masala entertainer

MUMBAI : The upcoming movie of Kartik Aaryan, Shehzada, has been the talk of the town ever since it was in the making. Over time, we have seen some amazing BTS pictures and videos of the movie floating all over the internet which have been increasing the excitement level of the fans.

Finally, the trailer of the movie has been released today. The trailer was launched during the movie’s Press Conference that was held in Mumbai, and was attended by the cast and the director of the movie.

About the trailer

We won't be wrong in saying that the trailer definitely has mass appeal, and it is a complete masala family entertainer. From the trailer, we can get to see Kartik Aaryan in a never before seen avatar. He will be seen doing action in his film for the very first time. On the other hand, actress Kriti Sanon will once again be seen in a never before seen avatar. She will be seen playing a glamourous character for the first time. She is definitely looking extremely hot. Other actors like Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Rajpal Yadav were also seen in the trailer, and they were also looking very promising. The story line of the film talks about a son of the family who is returning to his palace as he was kept away for a long period of time.

Expectation from the movie

We are definitely going to see the actor Karthik Aaryan in a never before seen action avatar. The action sequences that are shown in the trailer promises that the movie will be high on action. On the other hand, Kriti Sanon is looking extremely hot and the chemistry between Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan is already the talk of the town. We would definitely love to see their chemistry once again after the movie Lukka Chuppi. Also, Kartik Aaryan’s one liners are already getting a lot of love. It will be a treat to watch talents like Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, and Rajpal Yadav in the movie. The BGM and the songs that are playing throughout the trailer definitely promise to be chartbusters. The BGM will definitely enhance the movie viewing experience.

Cast of the movie

The movie, which is being directed by Rohit Dhawan, also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Manisha Koirala, along with the main cast of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon. It is all set to hit the big screens on 10th February 2023.

