Shiv Shastri Balboa review! This Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta starrer is a roller coaster ride of emotions with some great lessons

MUMBAI :Movie Shiv Shastri Balboa which is directed by Ajayan Venugopalan no doubt has been the talk of the town ever since the trailer out, indeed the trailer promises that the movie will be filled with lot of emotions and with some great message, finally the will be releasing on 10th February on the big screen and here is the complete review of the movie.

Talking about the movie it deals when the two Central characters of Shiv Shastri which is played by Anupam Kher and Elsa which is played by Neena Gupta, these 2 who are the stage of the their retirement and due to some circumstances they are alone in unknown foreign country and facing lot of difficulties, they are trying to reach somewhere during this journey which filled with lot of difficulties, what sort of difficulties they have to face and will they able to make their aimed destination is amazingly shown in the movie.

Talking about the screenplay of the movie, it is very powerful and it definitely grabs the attention of the fans right from the first scene till the last, but the storyline is a little confusing. Also the direction given by Ajayan Venugopalan is beautiful, the movie is filled with a lot of emotions, and a few comedy scenes which will surely make you laugh.

Talking about the performance of the movie, no doubt it has to be Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta show, indeed you are going to see a different side of the actor Anupam Kher once again in this movie and Neena Gupta will definitely win your hearts especially in emotional scenes. No doubt at this age the actor Anupma Kher surprises with different elements of his acting and on the other hand Neena Gupta will surprise you once again and she will make you laugh at few points, another surprise package in the movie Sharib Hashmi who will definitely win your heart with his supporting character, also we get to see less of Nargis Fakhri but she was good on her part. Mohabbatein actor Jugal Hansraj has very less to offer, he was decent.

ALSO READ – Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani complement each other in red outfits as they leave Delhi airport hand-in-hand

Talking about the positive point of the movie it has to be the message which is delivered throughout the movie, the message of no matter how hard the life hits you, you have to hit it back and get up and face all the problems, the messages taking from the references of the iconic movie Rocky is beautiful, also the positive one has to be the performances delivered by every actor especially Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta, the emotional scenes are very well crafted and also the movie will make you laugh at few scenes.

Talking about the negative points of the movie, the screenplay looks a little confusing and fluctuating, especially in the first half, you will have to figure out what is the storyline and the plot of the movie because the story jumps from one place to another also.

Having said all these points, no doubts Shiv Shastri Balboa is a perfect family entertainer which will definitely take you to the roller coaster ride of emotion and will deliver a perfect message in the end.

Team TellyChakkar goes with 3.5/5 stars for Shiv Shastri Balboa

If you have seen the movie, do let us know your reviews in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – Prakash Raj calls The Kashmir Files a ‘nonsense film’ says, “you can’t fool people”