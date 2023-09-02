Shiv Shastri Balboa review! This Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta starrer is a roller coaster ride of emotions with some great lessons

Movie Shiv Shastri Balboa which has s Anupam Kher,Neena Gupta, Jugal Hansraj, Nargis Farkhri, and Sharib Hashmi in the leading role has finally hit the big screen and here is the complete review of the movie
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 02/09/2023 - 17:00
movie_image: 
Shiv Shastri Balboa review! This Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta starrer is a roller coaster ride of emotions with some great lesson

MUMBAI :Movie Shiv Shastri Balboa which is directed by Ajayan Venugopalan no doubt has been the talk of the town ever since the trailer out, indeed the trailer promises that the movie will be filled with lot of emotions and with some great message, finally the will be releasing on 10th February on the big screen and here is the complete review of the movie.

Talking about the movie it deals when the two Central characters of Shiv Shastri which is played by Anupam Kher and Elsa which is played by Neena Gupta, these 2 who are the stage of the their retirement and due to some circumstances they are alone in unknown foreign country and facing lot of difficulties, they are trying to reach somewhere during this journey which filled with lot of difficulties, what sort of difficulties they have to face and will they able to make their aimed destination is amazingly shown in the movie.

Talking about the screenplay of the movie, it is very powerful and it definitely grabs the attention of the fans right from the first scene till the last, but the storyline is a little confusing. Also the direction given by Ajayan Venugopalan is beautiful, the movie is filled with a lot of emotions, and a few comedy scenes which will surely make you laugh.

Talking about the performance of the movie, no doubt it has to be Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta show, indeed you are going to see a different side of the actor Anupam Kher once again in this movie and Neena Gupta will definitely win your hearts especially in emotional scenes. No doubt at this age the actor Anupma Kher surprises with different elements of his acting and on the other hand Neena Gupta will surprise you once again and she will make you laugh at few points, another surprise package in the movie Sharib Hashmi who will definitely win your heart with his supporting character, also we get to see less of Nargis Fakhri but she was good on her part. Mohabbatein actor Jugal Hansraj has very less to offer, he was decent.

ALSO READ –  Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani complement each other in red outfits as they leave Delhi airport hand-in-hand

Talking about the positive point of the movie it has to be the message which is delivered throughout the movie, the message of no matter how hard the life hits you, you have to hit it back and get up and face all the problems, the messages taking from the references of the iconic movie Rocky is beautiful, also the positive one has to be the performances delivered by every actor especially Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta, the emotional scenes are very well crafted and also the movie will make you laugh at few scenes.

Talking about the negative points of the movie, the screenplay looks a little confusing and fluctuating, especially in the first half, you will have to figure out what is the storyline and the plot of the movie because the story jumps from one place to another also.

Having said all these points, no doubts Shiv Shastri Balboa is a perfect family entertainer which will definitely take you to the roller coaster ride of emotion and will deliver a perfect message in the end.

Team TellyChakkar goes with 3.5/5 stars for Shiv Shastri Balboa

If you have seen the movie, do let us know your reviews in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – Prakash Raj calls The Kashmir Files a ‘nonsense film’ says, “you can’t fool people”

Shiv Shastri Balboa Anupam Kher Neena Gupta Jugal Hansraj NARGIS FARKHRI Sharib Hashmi SHIV SHASTRI BALBOA REVIEW Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 02/09/2023 - 17:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Aria Sakaria gets many Special Wishes from her co-stars on the occasion of her Birthday, check out
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS story from your favorite show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Ayesha...
Shiv Shastri Balboa review! This Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta starrer is a roller coaster ride of emotions with some great lessons
MUMBAI :Movie Shiv Shastri Balboa which is directed by Ajayan Venugopalan no doubt has been the talk of the town ever...
Spoiler Alert! Kundali Bhagya: Cops keep an eye on the culprits as Preeta and Preeta tie the knot
MUMBAI :Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pakhi begs Vinu to not leave her
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Niti Taylor reveals her Real life bond with LK aka Hiten Tejwani on Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is different from the Reel-Life bond, check out
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another story from your favorite show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2. Nakuul Mehta and Disha...
Recent Stories
Shiv Shastri Balboa review! This Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta starrer is a roller coaster ride of emotions with some great lesson
Shiv Shastri Balboa review! This Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta starrer is a roller coaster ride of emotions with some great lessons

Latest Video

Related Stories
Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani complement each other in red outfits as they leave Delhi airport hand-in-hand
Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani complement each other in red outfits as they leave Delhi airport hand-in-hand
Prakash Raj calls The Kashmir Files a ‘nonsense film’ says, “you can’t fool people”
Prakash Raj calls The Kashmir Files a ‘nonsense film’ says, “you can’t fool people”
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani dance to the beats of the dhol as they enter his Delhi home
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani dance to the beats of the dhol as they enter his Delhi home
What’s brewing between Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan? The duo spotted together in Udaipur
What’s brewing between Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan? The duo spotted together in Udaipur
Vidya Balan, Salman Khan, and others; here is the list of celebrities who get angry when asked certain types of questions
Vidya Balan, Salman Khan, and others; here is the list of celebrities who get angry when asked certain types of questions
Budget vs Box office collection: Here’s an analysis of Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer Antim
Budget vs Box office collection: Here’s an analysis of Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer Antim