Shocking! “Aa gayi Plastic Kapoor” netizens troll Shanaya Kapoor on her latest public appearance

Soon-to-be actress Shanaya Kapoor is getting some unhealthy comments with regards to her latest appearance. Netizens address her as 'plastic Kapoor'.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 06/24/2023 - 15:33
movie_image: 
Shanaya Kapoor

MUMBAI: Daughter of Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor has been grabbing the attention with her amazing pictures all over the internet, she is definitely raising temperature all over the internet with her sizzling photo shoot and with her cuteness, with her pictures and her cute looks she has created a strong fan base who always look forward to the upcoming posts of her.

As we all know the actress Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her acting debut with the movie Bedhadak, and much before the release she is the talk of the town for her public appearances whenever gets clicked around the city. Having said that this latest video of the actress is getting viral all over the internet.

Recently the actress was clicked around the city and indeed she is looking very beautiful, many people are showering all the love towards the star but there are few people who are trolling the actress for different reasons.


As we can see from these comments many people are saying she is full of plastic and addressing her as Plastic Kapoor, whereas many people are saying that she has not even stepped into the world of acting and she is behaving like a star and an actress.

What are your views on these comments coming from the netizens for soon to be actress Shanaya Kapoor and are you looking forward to her acting debut, do let us know in the comment section below.

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 06/24/2023 - 15:33

