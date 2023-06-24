WOAH! Is a sequel to Jugjugg Jeeyo happening?

MUMBAI: Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani were seen together in the film Jugjugg Jeeyo which was released last year. The film did reasonably well at the box office, and today it completes one year of its release.

To celebrate its first anniversary, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions took to social media to share a video and captioned it as, “To an entertainer that made you understand that families are beautifully imperfect, made you dance to the grooviest numbers & celebrated the power of love!”

Karan shared the video on his Insta story and his caption is making us wonder whether a sequel to Jugjugg Jeeyo is on the cards. The filmmaker wrote, “A film I know there is a sequel waiting to happen.”

Now, this caption is making everyone wonder whether Jugjugg Jeeyo 2 is happening. Well, would you like to see a sequel to the movie? Let us know in the comments below…

Meanwhile, Karan is all set to make his directorial comeback after a gap of seven years with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The movie is all set to release on 28th July 2023, and a few days ago, a teaser was released. The teaser has received a good response, and the music in it has grabbed everyone’s attention.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles. The film is expected to do well at the box office.

