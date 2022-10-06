Shocking! Aaryan Khan Drugs case: ‘Did I really deserve it?’ questioned Aaryan Khan during the NCB investigation

MUMBAI: Aaryan Khan’s arrest regarding a drugs case created quite the stir in Bollywood and in the media. It went on for some time and many speculations were made regarding his innocence and celebrities like Pooja Bhatt came in support of the star kid and Shahrukh Khan.

It became a big news story and was very controversial. The young lad was arrested by the NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) in October after a raid on a cruise ship just outside Mumbai. The investigation went on and he was in custody for a month but eventually was released with a clean chit and the chargesheet filed by the NCB did not add him as an accused.

Aaryan had maintained silence over it but NCB official, Sanjay Singh who headed the special investigation team recently revealed in an interview some details about the case. He had interacted with Aaryan as well during the initial stage of investigation and it was then that the 24-year old boy had asked.

Aaryan had also confided that he was being treated as an ‘international drug trafficker’ and further added, “Sir, you have painted me as an international drug trafficker, that I finance drug trafficking—aren’t these charges absurd?” The star kid also added that they hadn’t found any drugs on him and he was still arrested. Sanjay also said that Aaryan told him, “Sir, you have done me great wrong and have ruined my reputation. Why did I have to spend so many weeks in jail- did I really deserve it?”

On the 28th of May, a chargesheet was filed stating that no drugs were found on Aaryan Khan and hence he was being exonerated.

