Shocking! Aashiqui star Anu Aggarwal opens up on her struggle relating with the girl on screen post memory loss; Says ‘I couldn’t relate with it at all’

MUMBAI: Even before the term "national crush" appeared in the pop culture lexicon, Anu Aggarwal was a big deal. The actress rose to popularity in 1990 with her romantic drama debut, Aashiqui, and left a lasting impression. However, Anu Aggarwal lost her memory of the Aashiqui movie that India wouldn't forget after an awful incident that occurred years later. She was left unable to even recall her own name.

Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal featured in Mahesh Bhatt's Aashiqui, which went on to become a hit following its release. After her big break, Anu discreetly gave up performing five years later. Anu had a life-altering accident in 1999 that left her unconscious for 29 days and completely memory loss.

Anu Aggarwal acknowledges not being a frequent moviegoer, is currently for a comeback script. The actor talked to a popular news portal about her career and answered the question of whether she could recall the last time she watched Aashiqui as she prepared to pick up where she left off.

“I watched the film when I had my memory loss after the accident. My mother played it for me, but I couldn’t relate with it at all. I couldn’t relate with the girl on screen! My mother kept saying, ‘That’s you!’ I just like a child kept looking at it, but I couldn’t connect. At that time Aashiqui 2 was out, so she then played that for me. But nothing still made sense to me. She told me, ‘See this was your film Aashiqui and now they have made Aashiqui 2.’ I asked her, ‘what is 2?’ Because I didn’t know numbers, what was one, two, three. That was my state.”

Anu claimed the movie "moved" her even though she couldn't relate to herself on screen. “I couldn’t think the girl on screen was me, but I felt the emotions. The film had such strong emotions. That’s why people still talk about it. At the end of the day, the audience responds to what they see and during the film, they were throwing money on screen, laughing and crying. That happened because the film does move you.”

Nearly three decades after leaving the film business voluntarily, the actor is currently looking for the ideal script to return to acting. “My first bread and butter came from modelling, the entertainment business and then films. I am actor. I have been away for a very long time, but I am here to act. I have started meeting filmmakers, I am ready and already hearing scripts. I am going to sign something that I like,” she added.

