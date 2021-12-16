Shocking! Actress Urvashi Rautela gets heavily trolled as she receives a warm welcome after judging Miss Universe 2021; fans say “it’s not her win so why this treatment”

MUMBAI: Model-turned-actress Urvashi Rautela is indeed one of the hottest and fittest actresses we have in the Bollywood industry. We have seen some amazing work of the actress over the years which have managed to grab the attention of the fans. The diva made a strong mark in the hearts and minds of the fans.

No doubt Urvashi Rautela is one of the major fashion and fitness inspirations for Millions. The actress was recently seen being one of the judges for the 70th edition of the fashion event which was held in Eilat, Israel, where India's Harnaaz Sandhu won the title of Miss Universe 2021.

There are videos that are floating on social media where the actress is getting a warm welcome as she comes back from Israel airport itself.

Here is the video.

But this treatment has not been liked by a section of netizens. They are saying that she is not the winner of the title, the winner is someone else so why such treatment for her.

Take a look at what the Netizens have to say about this video.

These are the comments which are coming from the side of netizens, saying that it is the hard work and dedication of Harnaaz Sandhu which has made her win the title of Miss Universe 2021 and it has nothing to do with Urvashi Rautela.

What are your views on the comments of netizens? Let us know in the comments section below.

