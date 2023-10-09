Shocking! Aditya Roy Kapur reveals THIS reason behind accepting a part in Anurag Basu’s film Metro in Dino

MUMBAI: Aditya Roy Kapur has been getting a lot of praise for his part in the series The Night Manager. In the crime thriller series, he co-stars with Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala as Shaan Sengupta, and the portrayal of the character has received positive reviews from viewers.

Aditya is currently concentrating on his upcoming anthology movie Metro in Dino, which is being directed by Anurag Basu. He and Sara Ali Khan, an actress, will appear together onscreen for the first time in this movie.

Recently, Aditya recently provided some fresh information on the attempt and explained why he chose to take part in the movie, providing insight into his driving forces for taking on such an intriguing and novel undertaking.

Aditya Roy Kapur in his recent interview discussed his decision to participate in the movie Metro in Dino. He credited the filmmaker Anurag Basu, with whom he had previously worked on the movie Ludo, for his choice. Working with Anurag Basu, whom Aditya referred to as a "master of his craft," was joyful and gratifying, the actor said.

He stated, “I think Anurag Basu is the reason why I said yes to the project. I really had a great time working on Ludo with him. The opportunity to get on set again with him was a no-brainer for me. He’s such a master at what he does that it’s just great fun as an actor to work with him. It’s pure joy.”

Metro in Dino, an anthology film by Anurag Basu, explores tumultuous relationships in a modern context. Along with Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur, the ensemble cast also stars Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, Neena Gupta, Konkana Sen Sharma, and Pankaj Tripathi.

The movie is expected to be released on March 29, 2024. As showstoppers at a fashion show earlier this year, Aditya and Sara gave fans a sneak peek of their on-screen chemistry, whetting fans' appetites for their on-screen romance in the film.

Credit- Pinkvilla