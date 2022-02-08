Shocking! Akshay Kumar's film in trouble? #BoycottRakshaBandhanMovie trends on social media

MUMBAI: In addition to Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan is a much-awaited film. The two Bollywood films are set to release on August 11.



While there's much anticipation among the audience given that the films are touted to have brilliant stories and are resting on the shoulders of stars with massive fan following, there's a boycott trend on social media that has gained momentum of late. Yes, you read that right!



Post the viral #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trend that got the lead cast of the film Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor talking, now netizens have been trending #BoycottRakshaBandhanMovie. The Akshay Kumar starrer has run into a row after the writer Kanika Dhillon's allegedly Hinduphobic tweets surfaced online. Several tweets of the writer in which she has apparently targeted the BJP and PM Narendra Modi recently went viral on social media.



In fact, some of the social media users claimed that Kanika has repeatedly attacked Hindu beliefs and religious sentiments and suggested that she and her film should be boycotted. In several of her tweets, Kanika Dhillon was seen invoking 'Gau mata' to take potshots at the government.

On the other hand, some social media users have also dug up Akshay's old interviews where he is heard talking about people wasting milk whilst offering it to Lord Shiva. A tweet of Akshay's wishing actor Anupam Kher on the occasion of his birthday which happened to have fallen on the same day as Mahashivratri is also doing the rounds on social media. In it too, Akshay suggests the veteran star to not waste milk by offering it to the Lord but use it by donating it to someone. These tweets and video interviews by actor Akshay Kumar and write Kanika Dhillion have invited massive controversy. Netizens are now calling for Raksha Bandhan's boycott.



Take a look at the tweets below:

Feed sweets to your sister and good food to someone instead of watching RakshaBandhan movie and celebrate Rakshabandhan with family and not in theatres #boycottrakshabandhanmovie pic.twitter.com/8RcadxzuPk — Educate-a-girlchild (@SachinSsuramwar) August 2, 2022

Haven’t we collectively put @Tweet2Rhea through enough hell already ? Please stop this fool’s errand and let the girl get on with her life which we all are responsible for ruining ! Makes me so angry! Talk about something that’s factually accurate and important!! #leaveheralone — Nidhi Parmar (@nidhiparmar) July 13, 2022

What is your take on the same? Hit the comment section.



CREDIT: DNAINDIA