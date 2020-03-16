Tit-for-Tat! Akshay Kumar’s sassy reply to the trolls slamming him of working with young actresses is unmissable

Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu graced the Koffee With Karan show where the actor broke his silence over working with actresses who are younger to him

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 07/22/2022 - 12:30
movie_image: 
ak

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is gearing up for his upcoming release Raksha Bandhan helmed by Anand L. Rai. Recently the actor has been in netizens’ radar for working with actresses who are much younger to him. However, the Khiladi finally broke his silence with his classic reply to the trolls.

Also Read:Must Read! "You can hate me but you cannot ignore me", says Karan Johar

The third episode of 'Koffee With Karan' is finally out and regardless to say, it was a blast. Akshay Kumar and Samantha Prabhu graced the couch in this episode. On the show Akshay Kumar addressed all the trolls from being called Canada Kumar to doing films with younger actresses.

Karan asked Akshay if he gets trolled for doing films with younger actresses to which Akshay responded, "They are jealous. Why shouldn't I? I can work with them. Lagta hun kya 55 ka (Do I look 55)?" While on the other hand, Karan further pointed out, "The trolls call you Canada Kumar." Akshay then replied, "Yeah Canada Kumar. Okay call me that."

Also Read:Shocking! Akshay Kumar gets trolled on the first look from his new movie, 'Capsule Gill'; netizens are saying that another flop is loading

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay is busy promoting his film 'Raksha Bandhan', which is helmed by Aanand L Rai. The film is slated to release on August 11.

Credit: The Free Press Journal

TellyChakkar Bollywood movies Akshay Kumar Karan Johar Koffee with Karan Manushi Chillar Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan Raksha Bandhan Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 07/22/2022 - 12:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Zayn Ibad Khan is on cloud nine as Aashiqana tops Disney+Hotstar’s best show list: I feel blessed…, and proud to be the first to bring web serial to our viewers
MUMBAI: Zayn Ibad Khan featuring Aashiqana has been garnering good response and is on the top shows list in India right...
Sexy! Out of love actress Eisha Chopra is leaving the fans in a complete awestruck with these hot pictures
MUMBAI :Actress Eisha Chopra is no doubt one of the most loved actresses we have in the acting space, we have seen the...
EXCLUSIVE! Yukti Kapoor opens up on her views if she finds her character Karishma Singh getting monotonous, says, she never felt like that, shares she would love to portray Haseena Malik's role from Maddam Sir
MUMBAI : Yukti Kapoor is currently seen in SAB TV's cop-comedy Maddam Sir.  The actress plays the role of sub-inspector...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Revenge! Aarohi to separate Akshara and Abhimanyu
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Wow! Here are the times actress Priya Banerjee has given major fitness goals
MUMBAI: Priya Banerjee is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses in the acting space. Over time the...
Anupamaa: Upcoming Twist! Pakhi to stay in the Kapadia house
MUMBAI: Two years and Anupamaa is still ruling at the top of TRP ratings. The performances are indeed breathtaking and...
Recent Stories
Shocking! Netizens call Ranveer Singh a porn star for his latest naked photoshoot; check out the comments below
Shocking! Netizens call Ranveer Singh a porn star for his latest naked photoshoot; check out the comments below
Latest Video