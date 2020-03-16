Tit-for-Tat! Akshay Kumar’s sassy reply to the trolls slamming him of working with young actresses is unmissable

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is gearing up for his upcoming release Raksha Bandhan helmed by Anand L. Rai. Recently the actor has been in netizens’ radar for working with actresses who are much younger to him. However, the Khiladi finally broke his silence with his classic reply to the trolls.

The third episode of 'Koffee With Karan' is finally out and regardless to say, it was a blast. Akshay Kumar and Samantha Prabhu graced the couch in this episode. On the show Akshay Kumar addressed all the trolls from being called Canada Kumar to doing films with younger actresses.

Karan asked Akshay if he gets trolled for doing films with younger actresses to which Akshay responded, "They are jealous. Why shouldn't I? I can work with them. Lagta hun kya 55 ka (Do I look 55)?" While on the other hand, Karan further pointed out, "The trolls call you Canada Kumar." Akshay then replied, "Yeah Canada Kumar. Okay call me that."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay is busy promoting his film 'Raksha Bandhan', which is helmed by Aanand L Rai. The film is slated to release on August 11.

Credit: The Free Press Journal