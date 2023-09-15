Shocking! Amitabh Bachchan reveals how he came up with the electric idea for the 'Sara Zamana' costume and later regretted it; Says ‘The electricity was running in me’

MUMBAI: In his more than six-decade-long career in movies, Amitabh Bachchan has portrayed a number of famous characters on screen. Fans still recall one of his most well-known appearances from the 1981 movie Yaarana, when he wore clothing that was illuminated by lights. Bachchan recently acknowledged that he was the one who recommended the attire for the song "Sara Zamana" in an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 that aired recently.

Amitabh jokingly said he eventually came to regret his decision. He revealed, “That outfit was also my idea. I regretted it later though. I told the designer that I wanted bulbs and it needed to spark. He got it made and I asked him how did he do it. The designer said, ‘I have attached it all to the wire and that will go to the plug’.” The actor then laughed and said, “So, all those steps that you saw in the dance were because of the plug as the electricity was running in me.”

On the program, he also revealed that he had also suggested to the producer that the song's video be shot in a Kolkata indoor stadium with a 12,000-person capacity; nonetheless, 50,000 people eventually came up.

He stated, “I had suggested the producer to shoot one of the songs, ‘Sara Zamana’, in a different way. There was a new indoor stadium in Kolkata called Netaji Subhash stadium. They asked how we would bring people there and shoot. I suggested that we should spread the word about the shooting. The stadium could have only 12,000 people but 50,000 people had come and another 50,000 were waiting outside.”

A few years after Yaarana, the actor had an accident while filming Coolie. He stated he will always be appreciative of his fans' prayers as the actor endured a nearly deadly accident while filming.

“I will always be grateful to you. When I was injured in 1982 during the shoot of Coolie, all of you prayed for me and I can never forget that. I have this huge weight on my shoulders and I will always be indebted to my fans. I will never be able to repay it, that’s what I feel. I am sitting here because of your prayers and blessings,” he mentioned.

Following Amitabh Bachchan's accident, the country worried about him and his admirers prayed for his recovery all throughout the nation.

Credit-Indian Express