Shocking! Amitabh Bachchan trolled by netizens for this reason

The Sholay-actor puts serial numbers on his tweets and it so happens that he messes the order. Big B then rectifies this order and often ends up getting trolled for the same. Recently, this happened again on the morning of the 30th of May
Amitabh Bachchan

MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan, the super-star of the millennium recently enjoyed the critical acclaim for his part in the film, Jhund and once again reminded the audience of his legendary aura and presence in the Hindi film industry.

Also read: Wow! Rajshri teams up with Mahaveer Jain Films and Boundless Media for Amitabh Bachchan starrer Uunchai

He is a tech-savvy person who also indulges in maintaining a social-media presence and shares his interesting take on varied topics through his posts and tweets.

The Sholay-actor puts serial numbers on his tweets and it so happens that he messes up the order. Big B then rectifies this order and often ends up getting trolled for the same. Recently, this happened again on the morning of the 30th of May and the tweet read, “T 4300 – CORRECTION .. apologies Ef..the numbering should read : T 4298 T 4299 T 4300…Phewww .. ! what ever would I do without my Ef”.

After this tweet, the actor was massively trolled by the netizens with their hilarious comments.

A Twitter user wrote, “Very important question for next upsc exam”. Another wrote, “Haan yeh zarur UPSC exam mein aaega”. One of the comments also read, “Looks a very serious issue. Sir job pe rakh lo tweet count karne ki. 2-3 lakh de dena bas”.

The comments carried on like this. Meanwhile, the megastar will next be seen in Ayan Mukherjee’s fantasy-adventure drama film, ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’. The film recently gave us a nice little teaser of a song from the film, ‘Kesariya’ and the song was soon making rounds on the internet.

Also read: OMG! Is this why Amitabh Bachchan deleted the Dhaakad post from his social media account?

Credits: DNA India

