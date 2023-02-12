Shocking! Animal: Fans follow dangerous trend igniting firecrackers during Ranbir Kapoor's film screening

MUMBAI : A group of fans of the recently released movie Animal has been seen on camera setting off firecrackers inside a movie theater, in an occurrence that is disturbing and reminds viewers of a similar incident involving supporters of Salman Khan's Tiger 3.

A video of two or three people setting off fireworks inside a theater has gone viral on social media, terrifying and disturbing other moviegoers. This careless behavior ruins the pleasure of watching for other people in addition to creating a serious safety risk.

Social media users are furious over the Animal incident and have criticized the supporters for their careless actions. Remarkably, one commenter said, "Ranbir fans are just Salman fans on a smaller budget."

This event occurred only a few days after Tiger 3 actor Salman Khan had to publicly address a similar incident in which moviegoers burst firecrackers inside theaters. Khan has expressed his displeasure with such behavior, highlighting the risk that it poses to the individuals as well as to other moviegoers.

Returning to Animal, it premiered on December 1 and is helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. In addition to RK, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna play key roles in the criminal drama. It competes with Sam Bahadur, starring Vicky Kaushal and Meghna Gulzar.

