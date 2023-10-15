Shocking! From Anushka Sharma’s 17 Kg lehenga to Sridevi's 20 Kg costume; These 5 Bollywood actresses who donned the heaviest outfits

Bollywood women have, on occasion, performed flawlessly while sporting the heaviest of attire. Let's look at several celebrity divas wearing incredibly magnificent and voluminous clothes for their blockbuster movies!
Anushka Sharma

MUMBAI: Bollywood films have always had an impact on the fashion industry. We have heard a bride-to-be sighing over Kareena's lehenga or Aishwarya's saree in movies countless times. We have also witnessed some magnificent attire in illustrious Hindi films that will live on in our memories forever. The brightly colored Anarkali’s worn by Meena Kumari in the nineteenth century and the lehengas worn by Madhuri Dixit have both captured the hearts of the public.

Anushka Sharma donned a Manish Malhotra lehenga that weighed 17 kilograms in the movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

The outfit Anushka Sharma wore in the movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was adored by the entire country. Even though the movie was met with mixed reviews, Anushka looked great. Few people are aware that Anushka donned a massive lehenga that weighed close to 17 kg. She did performed the song Channa Mereya while dressed in a lehenga by Manish Malhotra. Anushka admitted that the jewelry made her appear three more kilograms heavier because she was carrying so much extra weight.

The 10 kg lehenga Madhuri Dixit wore in the movie 'Devdas'

A actual mirror-work lehenga weighing 10 kg was worn by Madhuri Dixit for one of the scenes in the movie Devdas. 2019 saw the release of the lehenga's specifications by designer team Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. They revealed that the ensemble had been completed over the course of two months by a large group of really talented artisans. The same lehenga has previously traveled to London's Victoria & Albert Museum to be displayed as part of the 2015 The Fabric of India exhibition.

The weight of Deepika Padukone's armor in the movie Bajirao Mastani was almost 20 kilograms.

In the movie Bajirao Mastani, Deepika Padukone, who is praised for her acting prowess, stole the show as "Mastani." Few people are aware that Deepika wore really hefty armor in the movie, though. Its weight, which surprised everyone, was close to 20 kg. We speculate as to how Deepika managed to pull off such challenging makeovers while wearing the bulky outfit.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan donned 400 kg of gold and semiprecious stone jewelry in the movie Jodha Akbar.

In the movie Jodha Akbar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was nothing short of magical. She completely embodied the Rajputana princess, down to her lavishly beaded lehengas and huge jewelry. Few people are aware that the stunning diva wore jewelry made from 400 kg of semi-precious stone and gold that was molded to look like it was worn by the star. It is stated in numerous publications that 200 artisans worked for 600 days to reproduce her Mughal-era jewels.

In the movie Puli, Sridevi donned a Manish Malhotra designer gold gown that weighed more than 20 kilograms.

Sridevi Kapoor, a late great actress, is still well-known for her excellent acting skills. When it came to displaying the appropriate fashion standard in the movies, she was actually much ahead of her time. Sridevi donned a gold gown that weighed more than 20 kg in one of her Tamil movies, Puli, which was designed by Manish Malhotra. 

