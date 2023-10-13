Surprising! Tiger 3: YRF unveils innovative Diwali release strategy for Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's film on November 12?

MUMBAI: With less than 30 days until the release of Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the countdown to the season's biggest action spectacular has begun. The ambitious YRF Spy Universe, created by Aditya Chopra, has five films, the fifth of which is directed by Maneesh Sharma. While the trailer will be available online on October 16 at noon, there are various rumors regarding when the movie will actually be released. The action-packed YRF Spy Universe movie is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, November 12, 2023, in India and other international markets, according to information from a popular news portal.

Tiger 3 will be the first Hindi movie to be released in theaters on a Sunday in recent memory, and the decision to do so was made strategically by all the involved parties.

"The release of Tiger 3 will coincide with Diwali and YRF is looking to adopt a unique pattern for the film's release. 2023 is certified as the year of "Adhik Mass" as per the Hindi calendar which has resulted in a conflict with regards to the exact date of several festivals. Monday, November 13 is Amavasya as per the Hindu calendar which is not a favourable day astrologically to release a film while Govardhan Pooja/Gujarati New Year actually falls on November 14. Bhai Dooj on the other hand will be celebrated on November 15," revealed an inside source, who went on to say that YRF would like to take advantage of the extended vacation period during the first week.

In addition to Indian markets, YRF wants to grow its company internationally. Sultan, starring Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma, was released a day before Eid in 2016, going against the grain. Sultan had a record-breaking opening day and weekend for a non-holiday release. Even Pathaan was made available on January 25, one day ahead of the significant national holiday commemorating Republic Day. Both of the producers' efforts to go against the grain were successful.

The most ambitious movie ever made in the Hindi cinema industry, Tiger 3 stars Salman Khan as Tiger and Katrina Kaif as Zoya, the first female spy in history. With the theatrical trailer's publication on Monday, Tiger 3's release date will become official. Not only that. According to rumors in the exhibition industry, YRF has also achieved the unfathomable for Tiger 3 by securing an IMAX Exclusive Deal for the picture in India. This means that the actioner will get exclusive screenings in Indian Imax theaters over the MCU picture The Marvels, which also debuts on Diwali. However, there is not any confirmation available on this development, though.

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, NTR Jr., Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, and Sharvari are just a few of the top names in Indian cinema that are included in the YRF Spy Universe. Tiger 3, which Maneesh Sharma is directing, will debut on November 12.

Credits – Pinkvilla