Shocking! Bheed trailer taken down from Youtube as the video receives backlash, and Netizens say “Undeclared emergency”

Bheed, which stars Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Kapur shed light on the pandemic induced lockdown that affected the entire nation and had created havoc.
Bheed

MUMBAI: Anubhav Sinha’s upcoming film Bheed’s trailer recently hit the internet. The thought provoking trailer had received millions of views on Youtube but now it has been taken down and made private. This is reportedly due to the severe backlash the trailer has received due to the way the makers have depicted the lockdown. 

Also Read- Anubhav Sinha's 'Bheed' is set in the backdrop of 2020 nationwide lockdown

Bheed, which stars Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Kapur shed light on the pandemic induced lockdown that affected the entire nation and had created havoc. After the trailer hit the internet, many called the film anti-national and had some strong reactions to it. The makers have pulled the trailer down but it is not clear why they did this.

While many hailed the teaser and also loved the trailer, some compared it to the 1947 partition in India. There are many who are calling it unfair that the trailer is no longer available and are questioning if this is Democracy.

One user wrote, “Undeclared emergency, media under control” another commented, “Shame there must be another way to reach the people” One wrote, “Kissa Kursi Ka”

Bheed which also stars Krtitka Kamra, and Dia Mirza will hit the big screens on 24th March 2023, which marks 3 years since the first lockdown was declared in the country. 

Also Read- Here is why Anubhav Sinha shot 'Bheed' in black and white

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-koimoi

