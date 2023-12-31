Shocking! Bobby Deol revealed turning REBELLIOUS after Dharmendra's second marriage with Hema Malini; Says 'I was determined not to listen'

MUMBAI: Bobby Deol, the younger brother of Sunny Deol and the son of famous actor Dharmendra, made every female weak in the knees with his breakthrough performance in Barsaat. With roles in movies like Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, Kareeb, Gupt: The Hidden Truth, Bichhoo, and a few more, he demonstrated his acting prowess.

Bobby Deol has a close relationship with both his brother Sunny Deol and father Dharmendra. However, Bobby did act in rebellion at one point and cut himself off from his family. In a retrospective interview, the charming actor acknowledged the same thing and talked about how he cut himself off from his family.

Bobby disclosed all the details of his difficult connection with his father, saying that by the time he turned eighteen, he had become stubborn and shunned everyone. Bobby elaborated on the same point. He said, “I went to the disco for the first time at the age of 18. After that, a rebel was born inside me. For years, I kept avoiding everything from my parents. I used to ignore my father’s words. Even though he used to explain things to me only for my own good, I had become blind and I was determined not to listen and listen to his words. This was the time when my and father’s relationship was going through the worst phase.”

When Dharmendra married actress Hema Malini for the second time, it was the beginning of all the conflict in the Deol family. Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Ajeeta Deol, and Vijeeta Deol were the couple's four children. Dharmendra was previously married to Prakash Kaur. In spite of this, the actor wed Hema Malini and changed to Islam in order to maintain his two marriages. Dharmendra also has two daughters, Esha and Ahana, with Hema Malini.

Bobby discussed his early years and his relationship with his father, Dharmendra, in a flashback interview. Bobby talked about how much he missed having his father in the house. He said, "I used to miss having him at home. Sometimes he would take me to shoot locations but even then, he would be busy. He would literally be working round the clock, so that he could build a lovely empire for us. He would even sleep on sets."

In 1996, Bobby tied the knot with the woman of his dreams, Tania Ahuja. In 2002, the couple welcomed their son Aryaman Deol into the world and fully embraced motherhood for the first time. In November 2004, they had their second son, whom they named Dharam in honor of his grandfather.

