Shocking! Check out Deepika Padukone’s reaction when asked about inviting Katrina Kaif for her wedding

MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding details are making headlines every day. The two will tie the knot in Rajasthan. There are many updates on Katrina Kaif and Vicky’s wedding every other day. Be it the guest lists, or the security and whatnot. The DC of Sawai Madhopur recently revealed that a total of 120 top Bollywood and other celebrities are expected to attend their wedding. Several big names from Bollywood have popped up, however, people are wondering whether the list includes Deepika Padukone’s name too. When it comes to the two leading ladies of Bollywood, fans are always excited to know more about their equation.

Also read: SCOOP! Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to get hitched by December; Katrina to wear Sabyasachi

Deepika and Katrina both have dated Ranbir in the past. Ranbir has cheated on Deepika to be in a relationship with Katrina. And here's a major throwback to when Deepika was asked if she would invite Katrina to her wedding. On the chat show of Neha Dhupia, Deepika has bluntly said no when she was asked about inviting Katrina. In 2018, Deepika married Ranveer in the presence of their families and close friends in Italy. Though Katrina Kaif didn’t attend the wedding, she did make her presence felt at the wedding reception that took place in Mumbai. Not only that, it was also reported that Kat was the last one to leave their reception.

Later when Deepika was questioned about Katrina’s presence, she said that she has made peace with her. The Chennai Express actress had said that it was very gracious of Katrina to join them in their celebrations. Meanwhile, cut to 2021, it was reported that Katrina was going to have a registered marriage with Vicky, yesterday in Mumbai.

It will be interesting to see whether Deepika and Ranveer will make it to Katrina Kaif’s wedding or not.

For more news and updates on television, digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit: Bollywoodlife

Also read: Exclusive! Shakun Batra's next, starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ananya Pandey, to have direct-to-OTT release