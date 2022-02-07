Shocking! Check out the Bachchan family members who do not follow each other on social media

MUMBAI: When it comes to one of the most loved families in the Bollywood industry, one name which has to be taken is of the Bachchan family. The Bachchan family has been winning the hearts of the fans over that time with their amazing acting contribution in the acting business. We have seen Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan over the time being a part of Indian cinema for a great period of time.

Later the actor Abhishek Bachchan was seen winning the hearts of the fans with his amazing acting contribution, Shweta Bachchan who is the sister of Abhishek Bachchan also seen grabbing the attention of the fans with her public appearances. On the other hand the daughter-in-law of the family Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been winning the hearts and minds of the fans over the time with her acting and looks.

Having said that today let us have a look and a list of Bachchan family members who are not following each other on social media.

Do you know Amitabh Bachchan is not following Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on social media, yes you heard right and it is vice versa, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is not following Amitabh Bachchan on her Instagram handle. On the other hand Shweta Bachchan is not following Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and vice versa.

Talking about Navya Naveli Nanda is following Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on social media but Aishwarya Rai Bacchan is not following Navya.

What are your views on the following patterns of the Bachchan family members do let us know in the comment section below.

