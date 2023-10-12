Shocking! From Deepika Padukone to Charu Shankar; Actresses who have aced the role of actor's mother despite being close to their age or younger

Female actors can only appear in lead roles until they reach a specific age, although male actors are justified in portraying these roles at any age. They are then cast as the mothers of actors who are either their age or older.
Deepika

MUMBAI: One of the many regressive problems that Bollywood, or the Hindi film industry, faces is ageism. While ladies their age are portrayed as their mothers, women half the actor's age are portrayed as their love interests. Female actors can only appear in lead roles until they reach a specific age, although male actors are justified in portraying these roles at any age. They are then cast as the mothers of actors who are either their age or older.

Charu Shankar

Despite only being a year older than Ranbir, actress Charu Shankar plays his mother in the film. In Animal, 42-year-old Charu plays Jyoti B Singh, mother of 41-year-old Ranvijay "Vijay" Balbir Singh (played by Ranbir) and wife of 66-year-old Balbir R Singh (played by Anil Kapoor).

Sonali Kulkarni

When compared to Salman Khan, Sonali Kulkarni appears rather young. Sonali, who is younger than Salman Khan, was fortunate the film Bharat with her presence and performed the part of the actor's mother wonderfully.

Kshitee Jog

Kshitee Jog is a well-known figure in Marathi cinema and television. She received recognition for her portrayal of the mother of Rocky, played by Ranveer Singh, who is 2 years younger, in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Amruta Subhash

In Gully Boy, Amruta Subhash portrayed Razia Ahmed, Murad's (Ranveer Singh) mistreated mother. Amruta Subhash, who is only six years older than Ranveer Singh, portrayed the character with remarkable passion, as was visible on screen.

Deepika Padukone

Jawan became one of the most successful films of the year and it has set multiple records on the box office. Deepika Padukone’s cameo in the film grabbed the attention of the audience as she played the mother of Shah Rukh Khan who is older than her.

