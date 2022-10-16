Shocking! Deepika Padukone refutes allegations on faking being depressed, says, “They thought I was being paid by a pharmaceutical company”

MUMBAI : Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone made a bold move years ago by admitting that she had been a victim of clinical depression. Fans and friends of the actress were shocked that such a successful actress who was at the top of her game could even be depressed. It sounded absurd to many.

That’s when the speculations began that maybe the Chennai Express actress was faking it. Many thought that she must be promoting some movie or brand through this revelation. But according to the actress it was very nasty for people to talk like that when she was truly suffering.

On a recent podcast with Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Deepika spoke about how people made fun of her depression and assumed that she was just lying. In fact the actress didn’t even know she was depressed until her mom brought it to her attention.

On the podcast, Deepika revealed, “They thought I was being paid by a pharmaceutical company and you know that I’m now going to start advertising for some sort of medication.”

On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Pathaan with Shahrukh Khan and later in the Bollywood remake of Hollywood film ‘The Intern’.

