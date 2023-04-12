Shocking! Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga addresses the controversy surrounding 'Kabir Singh's 'non-consensual kiss' scene; Says 'Bhool jao...'

Following its premiere, the Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani film was criticized for being misogynistic. A number of the film's sequences, such as Shahid's character Kabir slapping Kiara's character Preeti, did not sit well with audiences. Sandeep Reddy Vanga has discussed this in a recent interview.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 12/04/2023 - 05:30
movie_image: 
Sandeep Reddy

MUMBAI: Today, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is well-known in the South and Bollywood film industries. With roles in some of the biggest hits, like Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh, and others, the director has proven his abilities. Animal features Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Ranbir Kapoor, and others, is his most recent release. Even though Animal is doing quite well at the box office, talks about Kabir Singh are still continuing. Following its premiere, the Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani film was criticized for being misogynistic. A number of the film's sequences, such as Shahid's character Kabir slapping Kiara's character Preeti, did not sit well with audiences. Sandeep Reddy Vanga has discussed this in a recent interview.

Also read: Astounding! Animal: The filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga opens up on Bobby Deol's character mute in the film? Here’s the truth!

Sandeep Reddy Vanga was recently questioned concerning the allegations surrounding Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's non-consensual kiss in Kabir Singh. The director claimed that because there was little discussion of these concerns, he did not take them seriously. He defended the movie, saying, "I didn’t think much about it. I don’t think that Kabir Singh was a misogynistic film. Only four-five people felt offended, and created noise about it. I never took them seriously."

He went on to say that some people wrote a few articles that served as inspiration for others. It represents the author's viewpoint. He stated, "Not more than 20 people in total, it was their point-of-view. We should not talk about all that, bhool jao Kabir Singh ko."

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is currently enjoying Animal's success. When the film premiered in theaters on December 1, it quickly became a box office hit. Early estimates showed that Animal generated about Rs 61 crore on its first day of release. According to Sacnilk.com, the Telugu version of the movie earned about Rs 10 crore, while the Hindi version generated about Rs 50.50 crore. For Ranbir Kapoor, the movie has proven to be his highest box office debut. All of the reviews for Animal were excellent. It is a pure masala entertainer, full of drama, emotions, and action sequences. Fan reaction to Ranbir's never-before-seen persona has been largely positive.

Also read: Must read! Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals about his collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor in a 'dark' project in future

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit:- Bollywoodlife

 

Rashmika Mandanna Animal PUSHPA Tamil Telugu Malayalam South Mission Majnu Bollywood Pushpa: The Rise Pushpa The Rule Allu Arjun Bobby Deol Anil Kapoor Ranbir Kapoor TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 12/04/2023 - 05:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Pandya Store: Shocking! Huge misunderstanding between Dhawal and Natasha
MUMBAI: Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Every...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: OMG! Bhosle family in shock to witness Ishaan and Savi's closeness
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
What! This actress was the first choice for Yash Chopra's Chandni, and not Sridevi, guess who?
MUMBAI: Every actor wishes to have one landmark film in their filmography. Sometimes a film or a character played by...
Throwback! When Priyanka Chopra revealed her first celebrity crush
MUMBAI: Actress Priyanka Chopra is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses in the acting space. Over the...
WOW! Anupamaa fame Adhik Mehta throwback audition video proves that he is one talented star
MUMBAI: Adhik Mehta has become a household name for his role Adhik Mehta in Star Plus' popular drama series Anupamaa. ...
Must read! Kritika Kamra reveals how the entertainment industry is 'quick to judge' and 'typecast' people
MUMBAI: In an interview post the success of her last project Bambai Meri Jaan, actor Kritika Kamra mentioned how she...
Recent Stories
Sridevi
What! This actress was the first choice for Yash Chopra's Chandni, and not Sridevi, guess who?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sridevi
What! This actress was the first choice for Yash Chopra's Chandni, and not Sridevi, guess who?
Priyanka
Throwback! When Priyanka Chopra revealed her first celebrity crush
Kritika
Must read! Kritika Kamra reveals how the entertainment industry is 'quick to judge' and 'typecast' people
Arbaaz
Shocking! Do you know? Arbaaz Khan’s girlfriend Giorgia Andriani confirms break up; Says ‘I definitely find it very demeaning…’
Rajinikanth
Wow! THIS Bollywood actress turned down 4 offers of Rajinikanth, Overcame through flop debut; Listed among the most successful actress
Amitabh
What! Here are the lesser known events that occurred in reaction to Amitabh Bachchan's fatal injury on the sets of Coolie, read on