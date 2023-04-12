Shocking! Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga addresses the controversy surrounding 'Kabir Singh's 'non-consensual kiss' scene; Says 'Bhool jao...'

MUMBAI: Today, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is well-known in the South and Bollywood film industries. With roles in some of the biggest hits, like Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh, and others, the director has proven his abilities. Animal features Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Ranbir Kapoor, and others, is his most recent release. Even though Animal is doing quite well at the box office, talks about Kabir Singh are still continuing. Following its premiere, the Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani film was criticized for being misogynistic. A number of the film's sequences, such as Shahid's character Kabir slapping Kiara's character Preeti, did not sit well with audiences. Sandeep Reddy Vanga has discussed this in a recent interview.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga was recently questioned concerning the allegations surrounding Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's non-consensual kiss in Kabir Singh. The director claimed that because there was little discussion of these concerns, he did not take them seriously. He defended the movie, saying, "I didn’t think much about it. I don’t think that Kabir Singh was a misogynistic film. Only four-five people felt offended, and created noise about it. I never took them seriously."

He went on to say that some people wrote a few articles that served as inspiration for others. It represents the author's viewpoint. He stated, "Not more than 20 people in total, it was their point-of-view. We should not talk about all that, bhool jao Kabir Singh ko."

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is currently enjoying Animal's success. When the film premiered in theaters on December 1, it quickly became a box office hit. Early estimates showed that Animal generated about Rs 61 crore on its first day of release. According to Sacnilk.com, the Telugu version of the movie earned about Rs 10 crore, while the Hindi version generated about Rs 50.50 crore. For Ranbir Kapoor, the movie has proven to be his highest box office debut. All of the reviews for Animal were excellent. It is a pure masala entertainer, full of drama, emotions, and action sequences. Fan reaction to Ranbir's never-before-seen persona has been largely positive.

