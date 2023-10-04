Shocking! Disha Patani gets trolled for her outfit, netizens say, “Itni choti dress, choti bachhi ho kya”

Actress Disha Patani is getting some unhealthy comments with regards to her outfit, check out the comments below.
Disha Patani

MUMBAI: Actress Disha Patani has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her talent. She is indeed one of the major head turners coming from Bollywood industry, who is known not only for her acting, but also for her fashion and fitness.

Fans always look forward to the upcoming pictures and posts of hers. Recently, this latest video of the actress is getting viral all over the internet as she was clicked around the city. Disha Patani is surely looking supremely hot in the outfit and fans are showering lots of praises. But, there are few who are trolling the actress for different reasons, check out the comments below. 

As we can see above, a lot of them do not appreciate the outfit Disha is wearing as they believe it to be too short. They complain about the actress exposing herself all the time. One of the comments say, ‘Itni choti dress pehni ho, choti bacchi ho kya?”

What are your views on these comments coming from netizens for the actress Disha Patani and how did you like her outfit? Do let us know in the comment section below.

