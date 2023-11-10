Shocking! Disha Patani was stopped at the airport entrance for checking, netizens say, "Good job done by the officer"

MUMBAI: With her acting and her sizzling looks, actress Disha Patani has been grabbing the attention of the fans, ruling the hearts of millions. She is known not only for her movies and characters but also for her fashion and sizzling dance moves. They always look forward to the new post of the actress. Now, this new video of the actress is getting viral all over the internet, where she was spotted at the airport.

As we see in the video, the actress was asked about her documents at the entrance by an officer. Well, this has grabbed attention and fans are praising and appreciating the work of the officer while trolling the actress.

As we in these comments, many comment that rules should be the same for everyone and a good job was done by the officer, who was seen being sincere at his job.

