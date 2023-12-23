Shocking! Dunki shows getting canceled and getting replaced by Salaar

MUMBAI : After grabing the attention of the fans and becoming the talk of the town, 2 of much awaited movies of the Year Dunki starring Shah Rukh Khan and Salaar starring Prabhas has finally hit the big screen. Movie Dunki release on 21st December the movie is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and has some great Talents like Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Bomman Irani, and others, on the other hand movies Salaar is directed by KGF director Prashanth Neel and has Rebel Star, darling Prabhas.

Movie Dunki open to some mix to positive response from the fans and audience, on one side where the fans were praising the strong on screen presence and the performance of the superstar Shahrukh Khan along with Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand there were many people who has criticized the movie in terms of weak screen play and lack of powerful script coming from the director Rajkumar Hirani.

Having said all these points there are many reports which says there are many theatre owners who have reportedly replaced the movie Dunki with the movie Salaar on the next day. Yes you heard right movie Dunki which was released on 21st December is getting replaced by Salaar at many places which release the next day 22nd December.

On the other hand movie Salaar is getting some better response from the fans, and audience and the people are comparing the movie Dunki with the movie Salaar and saying that Salaar has more commercial elements and it is more entertaining.

