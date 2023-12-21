Wow! Sunil Grover Cheers for Brother Anil as Shah Rukh Khan's "Dunki" Hits Theatres

Actor-comedian Sunil Grover expresses joy and pride as his brother, Anil Grover, features in the recently released film "Dunki" alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, and Vicky Kaushal.
MUMBAI: Today marks a special day for the Grover family as Anil Grover's film "Dunki" graces the big screen, sharing the spotlight with Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, and Vicky Kaushal. The movie, directed by the renowned Rajkumar Hirani, has already garnered immense love and applause from both fans and critics alike.

Sunil Grover, known for his wit and humour, took to Instagram to express his elation and support for his younger brother. Alongside a captivating poster of "Dunki," Sunil wrote, "‘Dunki’ day today. Every SRK sir’s movie has been special to me. And this one is made by my favorite director Mr. Raj Kumar Hirani. It can’t get bigger." Sunil went on to highlight the special role his brother played in the film, stating, "And this one has one more AND, and that is, my younger brother Anil Grover is part of this film. Look at the poster you will know ;). Mere Rabba!!"

Overflowing with pride and gratitude, Sunil added, "It can’t be more special. With a grateful and happy heart, I am going to watch it today. @anilgroverhere welcome to this beautiful world of cinema and entertainment. Have a fun ride. God bless you. You make us proud. looking forward!! Main toh lutt putt gaya! @vickykaushal09 @boman_irani sir @taapsee @castingchhabra @vikramkochhar and the entire team of Dunki."

"Dunki" unfolds a compelling narrative around illegal immigration, delving into the intriguing concept of donkey flight. The film boasts an ensemble cast, featuring the talents of Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, all under the directorial brilliance of Rajkumar Hirani.

The global excitement surrounding the movie's unique storyline, coupled with stellar performances, is palpable. Shot across diverse locations in India and around the world, "Dunki" promises to be an engaging cinematic experience.

As a joint venture by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films, "Dunki" is a testament to the collaborative efforts of the industry's finest. Penned by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, the film hit theatres on December 21, 2023.

