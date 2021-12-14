Shocking! Esha Gupta gets heavily trolled for her braless picture in an event, fans says that she forgot to wear her shirt

MUMBAI: Actress Esha Gupta is known not only for her amazing acting skills but also for her fitness and hotness. We have seen some amazing pictures and posts coming from the side of the actress which definitely gives us major fashion and fitness goals. There were times where the actress made headlines and grabbed the attention of the fans all over social media, pictures which took a controversial turn.

Recently the actress was spotted attending an event where she was seen wearing a blazer, but it seems that she did not wear anything inside the blazer. This is what the fans are speculating with the pictures which are floating around on social media.

Looking at these pictures, fans seem not to be happy with the outfit of the actress and they are saying that she should be wearing something inside.

These are the comments which were coming from the side of the fans who are saying that she should be wearing something and it is not at all good to not to wear anything inside.

No doubt actress Esha Gupta always grabs the attention of the fans with the fashion statement. Be it topless picture or a braless photo she just knows how to draw the attention of the fans.

What are your views on the actress Esha Gupta and these pictures of her do let us know in the comments section below.

On the work front the actress was recently seen in MX player web series titled Nakaab which also had Mallika Sherawat along with her.

