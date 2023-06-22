Shocking! “Free mein bhi ticket mile to nahi jaunga” netizens reacts as the ticket price of Adipurush gets slashed

MUMBAI: Movie Adipurush which has Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the leading role has been getting some mixed to negative response from the fans and audience ever since it was released, the movie which is directed by Om Raut is getting some unhealthy comments and response because of weak storytelling along with some poor and badly written dialogues.

We have seen many videos all over the internet where the fans are expressing their huge disappointment with regards to the movie, the team of movie Adipurush have now shared that the ticket price for the movie will be Rs. 150 all over, well this has grabbed the attention of the fans and audience and they have their point of view, have a look at the comments.

As we can see these comments many people are saying that even if the movie is been shown for free they would have not gone because it is insult to Ramayan, also many people are saying that they will not at all go to watch this movie with their families because it is a wrong story with a wrong message, there are many people who are using the hashtag of boycott Adipurush.

What are your views on these comments coming from this side of the netizens for the movie Adipurush and do you think this is the marketing strategy of the makers of the movie to pull the ticket price down to Rs.150, do let us know in the comment section below.

