Shocking! Govinda made revelations about borrowing ration from grocery stores during his struggling days

Govinda claims that his family had previously been unable to afford rations. To keep themselves fed, they were forced to borrow from the store. He disclosed that the shopkeeper used to force him to stand for hours on end since they couldn't afford the ration. In an attempt to manage his finances, Govinda applied for numerous jobs but was unable to secure one due to his poor command of English.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 12/31/2023 - 08:00
movie_image: 
Govinda

MUMBAI : One of Bollywood's biggest stars is thought to be Govinda. In the film industry, his name was previously synonymous with humor. The actor had a difficult time getting where he is now and did not have it easy. Govinda already discussed his difficulties in a previous interview. According to reports from the interview, the actor stated that he had several issues and financial limitations as a child.

(Also read: OMG! Govinda recalls punishing himself for rejecting films worth 100 Crore

Govinda claims that his family had previously been unable to afford rations. To keep themselves fed, they were forced to borrow from the store. He disclosed that the shopkeeper used to force him to stand for hours on end since they couldn't afford the ration. In an attempt to manage his finances, Govinda applied for numerous jobs but was unable to secure one due to his poor command of English.

Having failed to secure a suitable career, Govinda decided to try his luck in movies. According to sources, he was motivated to pursue acting after seeing the movie, Disco Dancer. Govinda began spending hours practicing his dancing. He then started doing commercial ad films.

In 1986, Govinda made his official Bollywood debut as a leading actor with the release of Tan-Badan. In the Anand Singh-directed movie, Govinda starred opposite Khushbu. Since then, he has been featured in several highly popular 90s comedy films, including Haseena Maan Jayegi, Raja Babu, Sajan Chale Sasural, Hero Number 1, Anari Number 1, and Coolie Number 1.

After appearing in a string of unsuccessful movies, Govinda made appearances in several popular comedy films in the 2000s, including Bhagam Bhag, Partner, and Holiday. In addition to being nominated for twelve Filmfare Awards, he has won the Best Comedian award.

Rangeela Raja, Govinda's most recent movie, was released in 2019. In the Sikander Bharti-directed movie, Govinda played two roles. He shared the screen with Digangana Suryavanshi, Anupama Agnihotri, and Mishika Chourasia.

(Also read: Woah! Pahlaj Nilahani reveals the shocking reason why Govinda has been out of action since a long time

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – News 18
 

Govinda Coolie No 1 Sunita Yashvardhan Hero No 1 Dulhe Raja Shola Aur Shabnam Partner Rangeela Raja Bollywood Raveena Tandon Anupam Kher Ramya Krishnan Paresh Rawal Kader Khan Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Ramesh Taurani David Dhawan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 12/31/2023 - 08:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Spoiler Alert! Kundali Bhagya: Inspector Surya Unleashes Past Grudges, Sparks New Twists in Karan and Preeta's Love Story!
MUMBAI : In the latest track of ZEE TV's Kundali Bhagya, the narrative takes an electrifying turn as Inspector Surya,...
Year Ender! Check out the list of top 5 directors that won our hearts with their movies this year
MUMBAI: This year has been an amazing one for all the Hindi movie buffs as we got to see some amazing characters,...
Shocking! Govinda made revelations about borrowing ration from grocery stores during his struggling days
MUMBAI : One of Bollywood's biggest stars is thought to be Govinda. In the film industry, his name was previously...
Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store: Suhani's Entry Unleashes a Mysterious Threat to Dhaval's Life!
MUMBAI : In the latest twist of the Star Plus serial Pandya Store, the introduction of Suhani shakes up the dynamics,...
Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaan: Garry's Dramatic Shift - Supports Family Against Yash
MUMBAI : In the upcoming episode of Star Plus's popular serial Teri Meri Doriyaan, viewers can expect a riveting...
Spoiler Alert! Heartbreak Alert! Kavya's Sacrifice Shatters Adi's Trust in Kavya Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon!
MUMBAI: Sony TV's Kavya Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon takes an unexpected turn, plunging its lead characters, Adi (Mishkat Verma...
Recent Stories
Siddharth
Year Ender! Check out the list of top 5 directors that won our hearts with their movies this year
Latest Video
Related Stories
Siddharth
Year Ender! Check out the list of top 5 directors that won our hearts with their movies this year
Prachi Desai
Really! Prachi Desai opens up on losing roles due to THIS reason; Says ‘They probably thought I am too pretty…’
Bobby
Shocking! Bobby Deol revealed turning REBELLIOUS after Dharmendra's second marriage with Hema Malini; Says 'I was determined not to listen'
Komal
Exclusive! Komal Sachdeva on working with SRK in Dunki, “I did not know that he has such strong work ethics”
Shah
OMG! Did Shah Rukh Khan purposely let Dunki be his final release of the year? Let's take a look at his supposed plan to conquer the box office
Malaika
OMG! Malaika Arora's solo appearances adds fuel to the rumours of her break-up with Arjun Kapoor, take a look