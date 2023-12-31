Shocking! Govinda made revelations about borrowing ration from grocery stores during his struggling days

MUMBAI : One of Bollywood's biggest stars is thought to be Govinda. In the film industry, his name was previously synonymous with humor. The actor had a difficult time getting where he is now and did not have it easy. Govinda already discussed his difficulties in a previous interview. According to reports from the interview, the actor stated that he had several issues and financial limitations as a child.

(Also read: OMG! Govinda recalls punishing himself for rejecting films worth 100 Crore

Govinda claims that his family had previously been unable to afford rations. To keep themselves fed, they were forced to borrow from the store. He disclosed that the shopkeeper used to force him to stand for hours on end since they couldn't afford the ration. In an attempt to manage his finances, Govinda applied for numerous jobs but was unable to secure one due to his poor command of English.

Having failed to secure a suitable career, Govinda decided to try his luck in movies. According to sources, he was motivated to pursue acting after seeing the movie, Disco Dancer. Govinda began spending hours practicing his dancing. He then started doing commercial ad films.

In 1986, Govinda made his official Bollywood debut as a leading actor with the release of Tan-Badan. In the Anand Singh-directed movie, Govinda starred opposite Khushbu. Since then, he has been featured in several highly popular 90s comedy films, including Haseena Maan Jayegi, Raja Babu, Sajan Chale Sasural, Hero Number 1, Anari Number 1, and Coolie Number 1.

After appearing in a string of unsuccessful movies, Govinda made appearances in several popular comedy films in the 2000s, including Bhagam Bhag, Partner, and Holiday. In addition to being nominated for twelve Filmfare Awards, he has won the Best Comedian award.

Rangeela Raja, Govinda's most recent movie, was released in 2019. In the Sikander Bharti-directed movie, Govinda played two roles. He shared the screen with Digangana Suryavanshi, Anupama Agnihotri, and Mishika Chourasia.

(Also read: Woah! Pahlaj Nilahani reveals the shocking reason why Govinda has been out of action since a long time

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – News 18

