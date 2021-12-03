Shocking! Has Katrina Kaif invited Ranbir Kapoor for her wedding?

MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding is slated for December 7, 8, and 9 in Rajasthan. The news about Salman Khan and his family not being invited to her wedding is all over social media platforms. There are memes flooding of Salman not being part of her wedding. Vicky Kaushal seems to suggest that Ms Kaif does not believe that exes be friends. Does that mean that ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor has also not made it to the guest list?

We all have seen how professional Katrina Kaif was with Ranbir Kapoor while promoting their film Jagga Jasoos despite their break-up. Kat even did a slew of interviews alongside him. So it will be safe to assume that Ranbir will be among the wedding guests. Despite her history with Deepika Padukone, Katrina was seen at Deepika and Ranveer’s wedding reception at the couple’s invitation, indicating that she lets bygones be bygones.

The episode of not sending an invitation to Salman’s family seems very funny because Katrina has done many movies with Salman after their break-up. She also appeared on Bigg Boss season 15 to promote her latest film Sooryavanshi. But while talking to Etimes, Arpita confirmed that no one from her family has been invited to the wedding so, they won’t be going.

Considering that Vicky and Kat want to keep their Rajasthan wedding low-key. And then invite their friends from Bollywood for their reception in Mumbai. However, in Ranthambore, 45 hotels have been reserved. It appears that Kat does not believe in preserving friendships with Exes. Whether or not Ranbir Kapoor has been invited, one would come to know only if he or anyone from his family speaks up.

Well, we leave you all guessing that who’s who of Bollywood will be seen at Vicky and Katrina’s wedding in Rajasthan!

