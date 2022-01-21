Shocking! Here is a list of the previous jobs of Bollywood actors

MUMBAI: No doubt Bollywood actors with their hard work and dedication have made a strong mark not only at the box office of India but also in the hearts and minds of the audience.

We have seen and heard many struggle stories of these Bollywood actors, which not only touch hearts but also bring tears to our eyes.

As we know, for many Bollywood celebrities, acting was not their first job.

So let us discuss the previous jobs of Bollywood actors.

1. Ranveer Singh

The powerhouse of energy and one of the versatile actors of Bollywood . Ranveer Singh was a copywriter in a popular agency.

2. Taapsee Pannu

Actress Taapsee Pannu who is known for her strong performances in Bollywood industry has no doubt made her strong mark. But do you know the actress started her career as an online app developer.

3. Randeep Hooda

Indeed we have seen some amazing characters coming from the side of the actor and winning the hearts of the fans. But do you know actor Randeep Hooda has worked as a waiter and car washer to survive.

4. Nawazuddin Siddiqui

A Name which needs no introduction and the talent house Nawazuddin Siddiqui is indeed one of the most loved actors we have in the industry. It is said that the actor has worked as a chemist in Vadodara for a year.

ALSO READ – (Flashback! Let’s remember Sushant Singh Rajput’s five best movies on his birth anniversary)

5. Akshay Kumar

We have seen and heard many times that the actor Akshay Kumar has worked as a waiter and then as a chef when he was in Bangkok.. The actor was all set to take martial arts as his profession.

6. Amitabh Bachchan

Shahenshah of Bollywood before entering Bollywood had worked at several places. He was rejected from All India Radio because of his voice.

7. Arshad Warsi

An actor who is till today known for his comic timing, Arshad Warsi is no doubt one of the most loved actors. Do you know Arshad Warsi was a door to door salesman earlier. Arshad Warsi has also worked as a background dancer.

8. Boman Irani

Before coming into the acting world actor Boman Irani was a room service attendant and a waiter in Mumbai. No doubt this is his hard work and dedication that he is one of the most followed actors in Bollywood.

These are the list of Bollywood actors with their previous jobs. What are your views on this? Do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Exclusive! “Screen time does not matter to me but it is the character” Mahima Makwana on her part in the movie Antim The Final Truth is as it is all set for World Television Premiere)