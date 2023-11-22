Shocking! Here's why Arjun Kapoor starrer The Lady Killer was a disaster and went unnoticed

MUMBAI: Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar were supposed to star in the movie titled The Lady Killer. Much before the release date and any poster releases. This news has grabbed the attention of the fans and audience. Right from the title of the movie The Lady Killer, fans were expecting some sort of interesting thriller.

The movie had hit the big screens on 3rd November 2023. But do you know, many people did not know about the release of the movie. It was an unexpected release. The collection of the movie has shocked everyone. The movie has collected only 37 thousand on day one, which is lowest ever for any Indian movie. There are many factors because of which the movie did not perform well and went unnoticed by the fans and audience.

As mentioned, the movie was released on 3rd November, but the trailer of the movie was released just 4 days before the release date of the movie. In fact, many people did not even know about the trailer release of the movie. There was no promotion done by the makers or the actors of the movie, because of which the majority of the population did not know about it. 

Also, on the other hand, when the movie was released we saw hardly any shows around the city. Well, whenever there is a movie, the makers and the actors should be promoting it to a great extend because it is very much important for a movie goer or a content lover to know when the movie is releasing and on which platform it is coming on. 

Well, these might be the reasons due to which The Lady Killer did not perform well at the box office. What do you think can be the other reasons? If you have watched the movie, do let us know in the comment section below? 

