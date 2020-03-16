Shocking! This is how Jaya Bachchan reacted when a director told her that her clothes will be torn for a r*pe scene

Making her film debut as a teenager in Satyajit Ray's Mahanagar (1963), Jaya Bachchan's first screen role as an adult was in Guddi (1971), directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, with whom she collaborated in several films thereafter.
MUMBAI: Making her film debut as a teenager in Satyajit Ray's Mahanagar (1963), Jaya Bachchan's first screen role as an adult was in Guddi (1971), directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, with whom she collaborated in several films thereafter. She was noted for her refreshing performances in films like Uphaar (1971), Koshish (1972) and Kora Kagaz (1974), among others. She also starred alongside her husband Amitabh Bachchan in several films.

Jaya Bachchan is known for her outspoken behaviour. She often makes news as she doesn’t mince her words in Parliament sessions. Recently, we recently came across her old interview when she recalled how a director told her clothes will be ripped off in the r*pe scene.

The actor was talking about her B.R. Ishara directorial 1972 film Ek Nazar. The Bollywood romance film also featured Amitabh Bachchan in the lead along with Nadira, Tarun Bose, and Manmohan Krishna, among others.

Jaya Bachchan recalled the incident while she sat for an interview with Irfan on the show Guftagoo in 2014. During the making of Ek Nazar, Jaya was a comparatively new actress and while shooting the director said that her clothes will be torn for a r*pe scene. However, during that time, the young actress got angry with the director Ishara and even halted the shoot of the film for two days.

The Ek Nazar director was adamant to shoot the scene his way  but Jaya Bachchan wasn’t comfortable showing her skin on the big screen. B.R. Ishara tried his level best to convince the actress but she refused his demands and threatened the filmmaker that if he’ll force her to do the scene she’ll ruin the film and act badly.

The argument went on for two days and finally, the director agreed to not shoot the sequence his way.

After a 17-year sabbatical, Jaya Bachchan returned to acting with Govind Nihalani's Hazaar Chaurasi Ki Maa (1998). She has since appeared in the critically acclaimed films Fiza (2000), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... (2001), and Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003).

