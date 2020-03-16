Shocking! “If you want to become a star then go and work with Rohit Shetty” - Anurag Kashyap said this to Taapsee Pannu

Anurag and Taapsee are making headlines for their upcoming movie Dobaaraa and recently while interacting with the media, the actress revealed why the director told her to work with Rohit.

Shocking!” If you want to become a star then go and work with Rohit Shetty” were the words said by Anurag Kashyap to Tappsee Pan

MUMBAI:   Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu are making headlines for their movie Dobaaraa which released yesterday.

The cast of the movie and the director are giving many interviews and promoting their movie.

In many of the interviews, the two have admitted that they had many fights with each other while making the movie as they kept having disagreements on the shots and the final edit.

While interacting with the media, the actress revealed how she and Anurag had a huge fight while editing the movie and how he told her that she isn’t a star.

The actress said, “Once I and Anurag were sitting at the editing of the movie Dobaaraa and we had arguments as I didn’t agree to some edits and scenes. Anurag came and told me ‘If you want to become a star then go and work with Rohit Shetty’”.

The actress further said that she is waiting to work with Rohit Shetty.

Well, it seems like Taapsee and Anurag have a relationship like Tom and Jerry where they fight but have a strong friendship.

Unfortunately, their film has not opened with good numbers at the box office and many of the shows have been cancelled.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


