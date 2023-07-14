Shocking! “Inka pyaar to sarvajanik hai, har jagah shuru ho jaate hain”, netizens troll Shriya Saran and her husband for their latest public appearance

Actress Shriya Saran and her partner get brutally trolled for this latest video, check out the comments below.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 07/14/2023 - 14:02
movie_image: 
trolls Shriya Saran and her partner

MUMBAI :With her amazing talent, actress Shriya Saran has been winning the hearts of the fans. She is one of the most loved and followed actresses in the acting space.

 

 

 
Fans always look forward to new updates on the actress. Recently, this new video of the actress is getting viral all over internet, in which she was spotted along with her husband Andrei Koscheev. She is usually seen kissing her husband in public and this time was no different.

ALSO READ – WOAH! Ameesha Patel gets trolled for defending her Gadar 2 co-star Simrat Kaur; netizens say, “It's more than clear that you are jealous of her”


Well this gesture of the actress once again grabbed the attention of the fans, on one side people are finding this gesture cute and romantic, on the other hand there are people who are trolling this gesture of the actress.

As we can see, many question the purpose of kissing in public everytime. Netizens have assumed this gesture to be her signature style. A few also comment that “inka pyaar to sarvajanik ho gaya hai”.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of the netizens for actress Shriya Saran? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

 

ALSO READ  :Shocking! "She is slowly turning into Uorfi Javed", netizens troll Avneet Kaur for her fashion choices

 

Shriya Saran SHRIYA SARAN FANS SHRIYA SARAN MOVIES SHRIYA SARAN TROLL BOLLYWOOD ACTRESS TROLLED Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 07/14/2023 - 14:02

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read! The Trial Twitter review: Kajol starrer gets a mixed response; netizens say, “One time watch”
MUMBAI :Kajol has been ruling the Hindi film industry for around three decades, and now, she is slowly making a mark on...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: What! Samarth turns out to be a big red flag for Savi
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Trolled! “Is she wearing a dress made out of garbage bags?” netizens troll Urvashi Rautela for her outfit
MUMBAI :  Over the time with her amazing talent, actress Urvashi Rautela has been winning hearts of the fans. She is...
Shocking! “Inka pyaar to sarvajanik hai, har jagah shuru ho jaate hain”, netizens troll Shriya Saran and her husband for their latest public appearance
MUMBAI :With her amazing talent, actress Shriya Saran has been winning the hearts of the fans. She is one of the most...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Warning! Akshara wants Manjiri to end her hatred
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Kya Baat Hai! Karan Johar joins Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in What Jhumka – Watch Video
MUMBAI :Karan Johar is all set to make his directorial comeback with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which stars...
Recent Stories
URVASHI
Trolled! “Is she wearing a dress made out of garbage bags?” netizens troll Urvashi Rautela for her outfit
Latest Video
Related Stories
URVASHI
Trolled! “Is she wearing a dress made out of garbage bags?” netizens troll Urvashi Rautela for her outfit
lia Bhatt in What Jhumka – Watch Video
Kya Baat Hai! Karan Johar joins Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in What Jhumka – Watch Video
provide basic clean drinking water to its citizens
What! Hansal Mehta shares health update that he has a ‘terrible stomach infection’, “two deputy CMs cannot provide basic clean drinking water to its citizens”
Trailer bhi aayega ya direct release hogi
Must Read! Anil Sharma shares a new poster of Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2; fans say, “Trailer bhi aayega ya direct release hogi”
Deets inside
Wow! Alia Bhatt joins YRF Spy universe, deets inside
“so sweet of her”
Aww! Alia Bhatt’s gesture toward a pap who lost his slipper, wins hearts of netizens, they say “so sweet of her”