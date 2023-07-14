Shocking! “Inka pyaar to sarvajanik hai, har jagah shuru ho jaate hain”, netizens troll Shriya Saran and her husband for their latest public appearance

MUMBAI :With her amazing talent, actress Shriya Saran has been winning the hearts of the fans. She is one of the most loved and followed actresses in the acting space.



Fans always look forward to new updates on the actress. Recently, this new video of the actress is getting viral all over internet, in which she was spotted along with her husband Andrei Koscheev. She is usually seen kissing her husband in public and this time was no different.

Well this gesture of the actress once again grabbed the attention of the fans, on one side people are finding this gesture cute and romantic, on the other hand there are people who are trolling this gesture of the actress.

As we can see, many question the purpose of kissing in public everytime. Netizens have assumed this gesture to be her signature style. A few also comment that “inka pyaar to sarvajanik ho gaya hai”.

